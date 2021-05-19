Johnny Depp is desperate to clear his name despite multiple failed attempts since last year.

Johnny Depp will not allow Amber Heard to win another case again as he immediately found a counterattack against her.

Following the multiple court embarrassments, Depp prepared himself to fight again in pursuit of revealing the truth.

This week, the "Pirates of the Caribbean" actor sued the ACLU to reveal whether Heard truly donated the $7 million to the hospital or not. As part of the lawsuit, Depp aims to obtain the organization's financial documents to see whether his ex-wife cheated on him financially this time.

For what it's worth, Depp agreed to pay the $7 million separation fee since the "Aquaman" actress agreed to donate half of the amount.

In 2016, the ACLU released a statement thanking Heard for choosing the organization as the recipient of the $3.5 million.

A few months after, the organization announced that they already received $350,000 directly from Heard. However, Depp believes it was Elon Musk who made the donation and all the other transactions under her name.

Depp Defends His Court Statements

In the same filing, Depp explained that the judge looked at Heard's charitable deeds as a positive one. In the end, it caused him to lose the legal battle during the final ruling.

Because of this, he became more desperate in finding the truth about where the money actually meant. If he wins this one, it could help him win the second defamation case in the US.

Furthermore, the actor believes Heard only donated around $450,000 from her total pocket.

As of the writing, Heard has not commented yet.

Musk's involvement is no longer new, though, as the tech mogul reportedly had an intimate relationship with Heard while the actress was still married to Depp.

It is worth noting that Depp repeatedly mentioned his name during the defamation suit against The Sun's publisher, News Group Newspapers, and its executive editor, Dan Wootton. Depp filed the lawsuit after The Sun published a damaging article claiming that he's a wife-beater.

Depp and his team even believed that Heard had a three-way affair with Musk and Cara Delevingne.

In response to this, Musk jokingly asked Depp for a cage fight. Through The New York Times, the billionaire debunked the statements against him on the legal battle.

"If Johnny wants a cage fight, just let me know," Musk told The New York Times. "We did not have the threesome, you know. So I think people think these things are generally more salacious than they are."

