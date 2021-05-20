'Womanizer' Bill Gates Known to Host Nude Pool Parties, Hire Strippers, Hit on Journalists --Book Author Claims

Before news of Bill Gates' divorce, everybody knew him as the ultimate computer nerd.

At the age of 13, he created his first-ever software program. He's THE Bill Gates everybody knew, loved, and respected.

However, ever since the announcement of his divorce to Melinda French Gates, things about Bill nobody knew before emerged.

For instance, his biographers wrote that the Microsoft creator enjoyed naked pool parties with strippers.

James Wallace, author of "Overdrive: Bill Gates And The Race to Control Cyberspace" claimed, "They would have some pretty wild parties, where they would go out and get strippers in Seattle and bring them over to Gates' home. He wasn't a choir boy back then."

Bill Gates co-founded Microsoft with his childhood friend Paul Allen in 1975. Bill was only 20 at the time and just freshly dropped out of university.

Wallace further described the naked parties at Bill's Seattle home that they would "visit one of Seattle's all-nude nightclubs and hire dancers to come to his home and swim naked with his friends in his indoor pool."

The tech mogul's wild days and nights seeing different women reportedly put a strain on his early courtship of Melinda French, whom he started dating in 1987.

Wallace wrote in his book that in the early years, Bill "continued to play the field" especially when he was out on business trips where he would frequently "hit on" female journalists who were there to cover his company.

However, the womanizing story is nothing new for Melinda, because she reportedly knew about her boyfriend's rendezvous.

"Their relationship ran hot and cold. At one point they broke up for nearly a year."

But his womanizing continued even after they got married because it was recently reported that Bill Gates pushed his luck on two former employees of his foundation and admitted to one actual extra-marital affair with a young product manager at Microsoft.

Bill Gates and Jeffrey Epstein

Since the downfall and death of Jeffrey Epstein, Bill Gates has denied having a "friendship" with the disgraced financier.

The pair first started getting to know each other in 2011, three years after Epstein was convicted of child prostitution.

Melinda Gates got red flags with her husband's links to Epstein that it angered her every time Bill and he would "meet."

But according to a recent report by The Daily Beast, the only reason why Bill Gates, who has a net worth of $126.1 billion, was cozying up to Epstein was that he knew the convicted criminal had links to help him get a Nobel Peace Prize.

Epstein is also said to be one of the main reasons why Melinda Gates filed for divorce from her husband of 27 years.

With the new-found focus on Bill Gates' personal life including his relationship with Epstein and with his staff, the billionaire must brace himself for more uncomfortable questions coming his way.

