Kim Kardashian's Son Saint West Tested Positive For COVID-19 [REPORT]

A new promotional material for "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" revealed that Kim Kardashian's son, Saint West, tested positive for COVID-19.

In the video (via Daily Mail), the KKW Beauty mogul called her now-estranged husband Kanye West to inform him that their son was tested positive for COVID-19.

"Sainty just tested positive for COVID. And North is saying she's feeling sick," she said. "I'm trying not to freak anyone out, but I'm just really worried."

She did not mention when exactly the kid caught the virus. However, Saint seemingly got sick sometime in 2020. Fortunately, he already recovered from the virus.

Who Among Kardashian-Jenner Clan Members Already Caught COVID-19?

It is worth noting that several members of the Kardashian-Jenner clan contracted the disease already, including Khloe Kardashian and Kanye himself.

The Forbes, the 43-year-old hip-hop mogul said that he tested positive for coronavirus in February and experienced symptoms including "chills" and "shaking in the bed." He credited "taking hot showers" and "looking at videos" about how to effectively treat the disease helped him overcome the health condition.



Meanwhile, Khloe also isolated herself from her daughter and Tristan Thompson last year.

In one of the episodes of "Keeping Up With The Kardashians," she said that she would be staying inside the room to avoid spreading the virus.

READ ALSO: Jennifer Lopez Desperate to Work Things Out With Ben Affleck Following Alex Rodriguez Split

"Just found out that I do have corona. I have been in my room. It's gonna be fine, but it was really bad for a couple of days," she said. "I suffer from migraines, but this was the craziest headache. I wouldn't say it was a migraine."

The Good American founder added that she also experienced several other symptoms including coughing, hot and cold flashes, vomiting, and shaking.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said that patients will experience all these symptoms, and other health issues like diarrhea and difficulty breathing may also experience.

Kim Kardashian Gets Good News Too!

Despite having this kind of bad news, Kim enjoyed a milestone this year after Forbes estimated her net worth to be more than a billion already. She will also keep their 15,000-square-foot mansion in Southern California. The estranged couple purchased it in 2014 for a whopping amount of $20 million. They continued to shell out millions afterward to cover its massive renovation.

READ MORE: Jason Momoa Confirms 'Aquaman 2' Filming: Will Amber Heard Be There?

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles