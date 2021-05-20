Jennifer Lopez is ready to chase true love again with Ben Affleck.

Following the shocking Montana reunion of the love birds, Lopez and Affleck reportedly will spend more time on the West Coast.

A new report on People revealed that the singer jetted to Los Angeles this week where she met Affleck again. The insider close to Lopez added that the two seemed to be more committed after their Montana trip.

"Jennifer was just in Los Angeles for a couple of days," the source said. "It's a tricky situation since they live so far from each other, but they both seem committed to making things work."

The insider added that Lopez has been doing well despite the recent breakup with Alex Rodriguez. The source noted that the 51-year-old "Love Don't Cost a Thing" looks happier and more excited about her future nowadays.

How Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck Met Again

Last month, Lopez and Affleck spent time together again since the singer's split from Rodriguez. The public also spotted them outside the actress' Los Angeles home.

Meanwhile, a separate source alleged that the "Shotgun Wedding" actress rekindled her relationship with the "Batman" actor as early as February. During that time, Affleck reportedly sent multiple e-mails while the actress was busy filming her upcoming film in the Dominican Republic.

The frequent messaging then began after she responded to them

Even before the recent outings, the 48-year-old "Zack Snyder's Justice League" star repeatedly complimented Lopez.

Affleck never failed to leave comments on the actress' Instagram photos while filming "Shotgun Wedding." He also expressed his desire to visit her in the country but he was too busy due to "The Tender Bar" in Boston.

In addition, InStyle Magazine's JLo cover story included a sweet quote from the actor, saying positive things about her.

"She has great talent, but she has also worked very hard for her success, and I'm so happy for her that she seems, at long last, to be getting the credit she deserves," he said, as quoted by the magazine.

The two once dated from 2002 to 2004 after they met on the set of "Gigli." During that time, Lopez was still in the process of finalizing her divorce from Cris Judd. Lopez and Affleck, unfortunately, broke up in January 2004 and married other people.

