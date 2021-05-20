Jason Momoa gave an exciting update about the upcoming "Aquaman 2." But is Amber Heard still included on the cast list despite ongoing legal headaches?

Warner Bros. will reign over the seas again with the arrival of Jason Momoa's "Aquaman 2."

After months of waiting, Momoa confirmed that he and the whole "Aquaman" family will come back to give their fans another installment.

In his recent interview on "The Drew Barrymore Show," the 41-year-old actor revealed an exciting update about the highly anticipated sequel.

Per Momoa, "Aquaman 2" will begin filming this July. He added that he contributed to writing the plot for the sequel by submitting it to the studio immediately after the first film.

"The best thing I can give you is that I love it so much that I participated in the writing of it. And so, we did the first treatment and then James and our original writer David finished it off. And all of our hearts are in it," he said.

Momoa added that the director and co-writers' encouragement made the whole film more exciting.

Will Amber Heard Appear On the Sequel?

Due to Heard's ongoing battle with Johnny Depp, she suffered from multiple petitions which demand her to quit "Aquaman."

For what it's worth, Depp's supporters launched "Remove Amber Heard from Aquaman 2" on change.org. The actor's fans then explained why Heard should be removed from the franchise.

"As Amber Heard is a known and proven domestic abuser, Warner Brothers and DC Entertainment should and must remove Heard from their Aquaman 2 film project. They must not ignore the suffering of Heard's victims, and must not glamorize a domestic abuser," part of the description says.

They added that the actress should be held accountable for the domestic abuse she committed.

Unfortunately, the executives seemingly did not acknowledge the petition as Heard will still be part of the franchise.

On her Instagram post, she posed while reading Iain M. Banks' book "Surface Detail."

"Before Aquaman took the last pages out of this book," she wrote, talking about Momoa wanting to rip its final pages so nobody would know its ending. The actress also went back to training in April despite reports that she is already unfit for the role.

There have been delays in the film's release date, the company set "Aquaman 2" debut on December 16, 2022.

