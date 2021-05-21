Kendall Jenner faces two more controversies after launching her brand this week.

Although the model celebrates her big success since '818 Tequila' dropped in Los Angeles, she received backlash from a handful of Twitter users calling her out for culturally appropriating Mexicans.

KENDALL JENNER ACCUSED OF CULTURAL APPROPRIATION

This accusations came after the brand released a new video advertisement on their Instagram page. (check out the video below)

In the video, she can be seen in an agave farm in Jalisco, Mexico riding a horse then celebrating with native farmers.

A twitter thread by @talkfastloueh, a Latino, made waves around the social media app pointing out why Americans shouldn't support and buy "818 Tequila" because the model is allegedly profiting off from their culture.

The twitter user wrote "Me as a Mexican, im begging yall that live in the US to DO not consume Kendall Jenner's tequila because what she's doing is called Cultural Appropriation making it hers. Listen to us Mexicans when we tell you that this is wrong. Is our culture and we don't want a white woman profiting from our culture"

"No miss Kendall, we do not ride in horses all the time, no we do not wear our hair in braids all the time, no workers do not get to drink the tequila (also that's not the way you drink it)" the user added.

READ NOW: Kendall Jenner Launches Her Tequila Brand By Driving a Big Truck

"818 TEQUILA" ACCUSED OF RIPPING-OFF ANOTHER BRAND

Besides the issue mentioned above, the model's brand is also accused of ripping-off an Austin, Texas-based liquor brand

"Tequila 512" took to Instagram to point out the similarities between their brand and Kendall's "You may have seen that @kendalljenner released a "new" tequila today. Note the similarities, including the color, the name and it is made at the same distillery in Tequila Mexico as ours." the brand wrote

They also mentioned that their brand distills their tequila thrice compared to Jenner's brand which only distills twice yet the latter charges double for a single bottle.

Both '512 Tequila' and '818 Tequila' have yellow labels on their bottles, both of them also uses area codes— 818 is Los Angeles, CA. 512 is Austin, TX— for their brands' name. The two liquors are also offering the same three kinds of tequila and is made from the same Mexican distillery.

Jenner was first accused back in February when teaser photos for her brand, which are the same set of photos and videos seen in the recent ad, was released.

The model launched her brand this week by driving a big truck to deliver her liquor booze.

Jenner has not yet publicly addressed the allegations.

READ ALSO: Prince William Ignites Hilarious Tweets Over COVID-19 Vaccine Photo: 'His Royal Buffness'

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles