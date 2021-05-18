Kendall Jenner was recently spotted driving a big truck to deliver her newly-launched Tequila.

The model is taking marketing to the next level. In the video posted by TMZ, she was seen driving a big green truck to deliver her "818 Tequila". She's dressed in a casual white sweater and pants as well as a vest that reads the name of her brand. (Check out the video below)



She pulled over to Mel & Rose Wine, Spirits, and Gifts on Monday in WeHo, Los Angeles where she took some photos with fans and the owners of the store.

When asked about her favorite flavor among her newly-launched booze, she answered "they are all amazing". As she waves goodbye to the crowd, she assured everyone that she's not having a hard time driving the truck.

The supermodel first teased fans with her liquor brand in February, she took to Instagram to share that she's working on the drink for four years "for almost 4 years i've been on a journey to create the best tasting tequila. after dozens of blind taste tests, trips to our distillery, entering into world tasting competitions anonymously and WINNING" she wrote.

"3.5 years later i think we've done it! this is all we've been drinking for the last year and i can't wait for everyone else to get their hands on this to enjoy it as much as we do! @drink818 coming soon" she added.

Jenner's tequila brand also posted photos of the model on their Instagram page in February. She posed behind an agave farm in Mexico while wearing a polo and pigtails.

Even though Jenner was celebrating the success of her new brand, she received backlash from social media users who called her out for "cultural appropriation".

"Like the idea of white celebrities taking from local Mexican artisans and profiting off our traditions and agricultural business yet only visit Cabos and Puerto Vallarta for vacation spots..." a twitter user wrote.

She was also called out for not publicly thanking the Mexican farmers and distillers who have worked in crafting her drink.

The model has not yet commented on the "cultural appropriation" accusations against her.

'818 Tequila' is currently available exclusively in the state of California but the brand has plans to export the liquor worldwide.

