Prince William effortlessly won internet users' attention by showing his bare bicep as he received his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The list of seven wonders of the world seemed to be updated soon after people saw Prince William's biceps.

On The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's official Twitter account, Prince William shared a photo of him finally getting the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

"On Tuesday I received my first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine," the caption says. "To all those working on the vaccine rollout - thank you for everything you've done and continue to do."

To all those working on the vaccine rollout - thank you for everything you've done and continue to do.

The Duke of Cambridge follows several royal family members who already received the jab. Queen Elizabeth II obtained her first dose in January and immediately completed it afterward.

Prince Philip was also able to receive a dose before he passed away in April at the age of 99. Meanwhile, Prince William's father Prince Charles also got his vaccine in February.

While Prince William wanted to spread awareness about vaccines, his arms took the spotlight immediately.

Prince William Receives Thirst Tweets

On the social networking sites, royal watchers and Duke of Cambridge's supporters immediately sent thirst tweets after seeing the royal prince's bare arms.

One Twitter user said, "I never thought of Prince William having those arms. I feel like I'm having inappropriate thoughts he's already King in my mind."

"Can we have a story on Prince William he is damn ripped look at those guns .. I need to know what he does for those arms .. asking for a friend," another one added.

Another one added, "Look at the muscle structure on his arms well fit Prince William."

It was not the first time Prince William caused the internet to go crazy over him though.

In October 2020, the duke became His Royal Thighness after his KFC blunder went viral. Before their visit to Massalami Mohammed Elmassalami Ayad, a camera caught him looking into a KFC restaurant window.

The fast-food restaurant chain immediately started the meme brigade by posting the photo and writing, "William whispered quietly to himself: 'Oh, I just can't wait to be wing.'"

KFC added another tweet, saying sorry since they failed to call him 'His Royal Thighness" in the main tweet.

