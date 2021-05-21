Prince Harry and Meghan Markle seek privacy even in the U.S., and Oprah Winfrey told people that the royals deserve that.

This week, Oprah and Prince Harry officially launched their first and new documentary series together on Apple TV+. The series, titled "The Me you Can't See," tackles mental health.

Following the release of the first part, the 67-year-old talk show host shared what she thinks about the criticisms Prince Harry and Meghan suffered as they ask for privacy.

Speaking with Today, Oprah validated the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's wish, saying that the two do not deserve the backlash at all.

"You know, I ask for privacy, and I'm talking all the time. So I think being able to have a life that you are not intruded upon by photographers, or people flying overhead, or invading your life, is what every person wants and deserves - to not to be intruded and invaded upon," she said.

Oprah went on to leave a powerful message, telling viewers that people miss the fact that "privacy doesn't mean silence."

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's Freedom: Where It All Started

In the past months, Prince Harry and Meghan appeared in several interviews where they opened up about their lives as royals.

In March, the royal couple invited criticisms for appearing in a bombshell tell-all interview about the reason why they left their senior royal posts. Meghan also noted that there were concerns about Archie's colors before his birth since she is biracial.

Commenting on what happened during the tell-all interview, Oprah revealed that neither Prince Harry nor Meghan regrets anything they shared with her.

"I understood what had happened to them, and I wanted the rest of the world to come away being able to answer the question, 'Why did they leave?' And I think by the time that interview was done, people understood," the host went on.

It is easy for Oprah to feel what the couple feel since she faced a childhood of trauma.

According to the TV personality, she was once sexually abused while facing a poor quality of life. Per Oprah, her experiences as a child helped her to have a broader understanding and appreciation for everything she now has.

