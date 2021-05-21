Floyd Mayweather Jr. got compared with Manny Pacquiao again.

After two years of waiting, boxing fans will see Pacquiao fight on the ring again. The boxing champ revealed on his Twitter account that he will appear in a pay-per-view match with Errol Spence Jr. on August 21 in Las Vegas Nevada.

The 42-year-old Filipino boxing brawler shared the news by posting the official poster. This ended his two-year lay-off following his July 2019 split decision fight over Keith Thurman.

While Pacquiao gained good luck messages from his fans, some internet users took a jab at Floyd Mayweather Jr. for fighting someone off-ring.

Floyd Mayweather Jr. vs. TikToker: What's Impressive About This?!

On the Twitter post's comment section, fans cannot help but call out Mayweather for all the clown shows he has been doing instead of fighting like Pacquiao.

One Twitter user said, "And Floyd is somewhere fighting a titkokker."

Another one mentioned Mayweather and added, "Pac's fighting champs. Had Pac not had a torn shoulder or been allowed to take a pain shot, just as Mayweather took in his hands, Pac wins easily. Pacquiao/@ErrolSpenceJr > Floyd "clownshow" Mayweather. Quit running, Floyd. Fight the winner."

"This is why Manny will always be far more respected than Floyd. You have to respect Manny, the dude challenges himself," another penned.

The sizzling criticisms came after the 44-year-old boxer attacked Jake Paul during a press conference for his fight with Logan Paul. During that time, Mayweather announced that he will be fighting the Paul brothers on June 6 before calling them "two fake fighters."

Logan hit back and dropped a more shameful statement by saying, "The only thing that's fake on this stage is Floyd's f**king hairline." Things got worse when Jake took Mayweather's hat off of his head while doing the interview. To his anger, Mayweather began launching punches to Jake that his shirt almost got ripped and stretched out.

Several boxers already called out Mayweather for such an embarrassing event. For instance, Conor McGregor told Leonard Ellerbe, the CEO of Mayweather Promotions, how humiliating Mayweather was.

"The kid curled up, didn't fight back once, and Floyd is still running around acting the tough guy. The kid actually just pulled this shambles of a situation Floyd is in out of the drain for him. He should thank him.It's embarrassing!" he exclaimed.

With that, it is not surprising that people called out Mayweather for choosing to fight a "TikToker."

