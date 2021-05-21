Ian Somerhalder Reveals He Was Victim of 6-Figure Fraud That Caused Him Several Hospitalization in 2 Years

Ian Somerhalder recently took to Instagram and revealed that he has been a victim of fraud from his business that started while filming "The Vampire Diaries".

The actor also thanked his wife Nikki Reed, who's celebrating her birthday today, for saving him from the "nightmare" he has been through.

In the birthday greeting post, the actor detailed his personal experience with the businesses fraud.

He started the post by thanking his wife writing "This mama. This human.I owe you such gratitude for it all. What many of you may not know is this woman is the reason I was actually able to build @brothersbondbourbon." (Check out the post below)

He then revealed that he never addressed this situation in the public before until today "I've never disclosed this publicly, but this woman worked selflessly for 2yrs to build me out of a terrible business situation I got myself into" the actor wrote.

The actor stated that the situation happened way before he and Reed started seeing each other "Before Nik and I got together I built a company while shooting TVD that was important to me. I invested heavily, I made huge personal guarantees to banks"

The actor proceeded to detail what happened with the business fraud that left him in millions of dollars of debt "Due to greed and fraud within that company and fraudulent activities from our biggest customer, not to mention the temporary collapse of the oil and gas industry - I was left in an EIGHT- FIGURE hole. It was awful"

"A true nightmare day in and day out. I had to travel the world weekly to pay for massive monthly six-figure bank notes and ended up in the hospital 4 times in 2 years." "The Vampire Diaries" star detailed on how he managed the situation.

The actor also revealed that his wife had dedicated her life for him to get out of the situation "She devoted her life to getting me out of that mess and it almost killed her along the way. I am where I am BECAUSE of this woman. Brothers Bond Bourbon is actually here today because of this woman. I was able to start my life over because of this woman."

The actor also added that the situation was eye-opening and a humble experienced. He also stated that it was painful as hell but he manages to get through it with his family.

He then concluded the post by expressing his gratitude towards his "angel" "Happy 33 you incredible angel of a person." he wrote. "You are a superwoman. You made it possible for me to live and build my dreams and to start my life over. The world needs people like you" he added.

The actor launched his bourbon business named "Brother's Bond" with his TVD co-star Paul Wesley. The co-stars wanted to curate a whiskey that is harder than the average bourbon. They described the liquor as smooth and smokey.

Ian Somerhalder and Nikki Reed started dating in mid-2014. The couple tied the knot in April 2015 at Topanga Canyon near Malibu, California.

The couple had a child together named Bodhi Soleil.

Somerhalder and Reed stays strong as a married couple despite divorce rumors circulated in 2017.

