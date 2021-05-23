Country singer Morgan Wallen was able to snag the top country award at this year's Billboard Music Awards despite being banned from attending the awards ceremony.

The 28-year-old singer also won three other awards before the ceremony, the nominations were Top Country Male Artist, Top Country Artist, and Top Country Album for his record "Dangerous: The Double Album"

The singer was banned three months ago after TMZ posted a video of him saying a racial slur. (check out the video below)



The day BBMAs announced their nominations, Dick Clark Productions, the awards show producer, also released a statement saying that Wallen is not allowed to perform, present, or accept any awards at the day of the show because of the racial slur video.

"Unique among awards shows, Billboard Music Awards (BBMA) finalists are determined by performance on the Billboard Charts, and are not chosen by a voting committee or membership organization," they said in the statement

"BBMA finalists and winners are based on key fan interactions with music (including album and digital song sales, streaming, radio airplay, social engagement), tracked by Billboard and its data partners, including MRC Data." the statement continued

"Morgan Wallen is a finalist this year based on charting," the statement continued. "As his recent conduct does not align with our core values, we will not be including him on the show in any capacity (performing, presenting, accepting)." they added

"We plan to evaluate his progress and will consider his participation in future shows." they concluded.

Wallen has since apologized for his video, in a statement to ET, the singer stated "I used an unacceptable and inappropriate racial slur that I wish I could take back, there are no excuses to use this type of language, ever. I want to sincerely apologize for using the word. I promise to do better."

In an apology video posted on his Instagram account, he stated "I let my parents down and they're the furthest thing from the people from the person in that video, I let my son down and I'm not okay with that."

He also stated that a couple of black organizations had reach out to him "I also accepted some invitations from some amazing black organizations, some executives, and leaders, to engage to some very real and honest conversations" he added

The singer concluded his apology by saying people should stop defending him "I appreciate those who still see something in me and have defended me, but for today, please don't, I was wrong, it's on me and I take ownership for this."

The racial slur video cost the country singer big time as he was suspended indefinitely from his record label Big Loud Records, he was also dropped by WME. According to ET, there have been reports that numerous radio stations had removed the singer's music from their lineups.

