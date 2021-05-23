Martin Bashir finally spoke up about Princess Diana and BBC's latest investigation surrounding the Panorama interview.

This week, BBC released the result of the official inquiry onto Princess Diana's bombshell interview in 1995. Prince William and Prince Harry both suggested that the interview ruined their mother and changed her life forever.

However, Bashir finally spoke up to defend himself and insist that it was not the case at all.

Bashir: "The Interview Didn't Harm Princess Diana"

In a new update by BBC, the former journalist said that the Princess of Wales was not unhappy about the interview.

"Everything we did in terms of the interview was as she wanted, from when she wanted to alert the palace, to when it was broadcast, to its contents," Bashir said.

He added that they remained friends after the Panorama interview aired. Furthermore, the royal princess herself visited his wife when she gave birth to their third child in a south London hospital.

Meanwhile, he also expressed how much he regrets showing forged bank statements to Earl Spencer. For what it's worth, the faked documents led Spencer to have Bashir and his sister meet up.

Still, Bashir argued that the papers neither had a bearing on the interview on Princess Diana and the interview.

READ ALSO: Prince William Ignites Hilarious Tweets Over COVID-19 Vaccine Photo: 'His Royal Buffness'

Following his statement, Sunday Times journalist Rosamund Urwin slammed Bashir and called him a "good actor."

In her appearance on BBC Radio 5 Live's Sunday Breakfast program, she acknowledged that the former BBC journalist looked pitiful. However, she reportedly doesn't believe in his words anymore.

"He wasn't, I felt, as contrite as one could be in that circumstance, if you're always looking for an excuse rather than an apology that seems problematic to me," she said.

What the Inquiry Tells About Princess Diana's Interview

On Thursday, former senior judge Lord Dyson said that Bashir was unreliable and dishonest all through these years. He added that BBC failed to meet its high standards when it answered questions about the bombshell interview.

The result added that the BBC's previous internal probe in 1996 was ineffective. The corporation also pointed out that they should have looked into it more thoroughly to find out what truly happened at that time.

The official report suggested that Bashir breached BBC guidelines after creating fake bank statements to earn direct contact with the late princess.

As of the writing, BBC nor Lord Dyson announced what's next for Bashir.

READ MORE: Diego Maradona Shocking Cause of Death Investigation Leads to Charges Against 7 Medical Professionals

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles