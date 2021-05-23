THREESOME: Taika Waititi Spotted Cuddling With Rita Ora And Tessa Thompson At The Same Time [PHOTOS]

Rita Ora and Taika Waititi get close along with Tessa Thompson in Sydney after many people speculating regarding the nature of their relationship.

According to Daily Mail, The 30-year-old "Your Song" singer, who recently stepped out for the first time with the newest partner, 45-year-old Thor: Ragnarok director, was seen getting close with the 37-year-old actress Tessa Thompson, who also starred in the Taika-directed Marvel movie. They appeared to be hotting up as they show public display of affection one Sunday.

Rita Ora Gone Viral On Social Media Smooching With New Boyfriend And Friend After Split With French Director

Are Rita Ora and Taika Waititi in an open relationship with Tessa Thompson? pic.twitter.com/SmxqwXN2lm — CarineK 's version. 💛 (@CarineK) May 23, 2021

Rita split from French director Romain Gavras earlier this year, and a few months later, rumors are up that she and Waikiki are spotted dating.

The three star-studded celebrities appeared to be having a good time as they wrapped their arms around each other and smiling over their al fresco dreams in broad daylight.

Rita appears to be in an effortlessly chic figure in a skin-tight black dress styled with a jacket and sunglasses sitting outside with her new partner and friend, and she leaned in closer to Tessa and Taika. Giving spotlight to the JoJo Rabbit and Thor director, he is dressed in a light blue shirt over a white T-shirt ang sunglasses.

On the other hand, Tessa, who has starred in Taika's work 'Thor' as Valkyrie, looked stunning in a black leather jacket and trousers. The cozy photos come after The Sydney Morning Herald's Private Sydney reported that Rita has lived together with the director in Sydney.

Taika is currently located in Sydney to film the fourth installment of the Marvel film 'Thor: Love and Thunder.' And at the same time, Rita recently wrapped up shooting as a vocal coach on the reboot of The Voice Australia along with Guy Sebastian, Keith Urban, and Jessica Mauboy.

It has also come to attention that Daily Mail Australia has contacted both Rita and Taika's management teams for their say.

Rita Ora And Taika Waikiki Seen In A Lovely Dinner While Staying In Sydney

Just before such news, Rita and Taika were seen out for lunch at the Chiswick restaurant in the upmarket suburb of Woollahra.

The two looked lovey doves as they headed out a casual lunch for two at the Sydney hotspot meeting actor Chris Hemsworth, his best mate Aaron Grist and Matt Damon's wife, Luciana Barroso.

Few months then, the photos have since gone viral on social media, which many people were speculating regarding the nature of their relationship. However, according to The Sun, the two made their dating open for the public to see.

Taika is currently working for the fourth installment of the Thor series, Thor: Love and Thunder, due to hit theaters on May 6, 2022.

