Emilia Clarke is just one of the many celebrities who's also hoping to find love through online dating.

The 34-year-old actress had reportedly turned to celebrity dating app Raya just before she deleted her account once more.

An insider revealed to The Sun that the "Game of Thrones" actress had difficulties dating during the UK lockdown, but some of her friends suggested she sign up to the online dating platform.

"She agreed to give it a whirl," they added.

Another insider told the outlet that she deleted her profile because "It's not what she hoped it would be."

Emilia Clarke Boyfriends

The British actress has been romantically linked to several men include actors James Franco and Set McFarlane and film director Charlie McDowell.

In Sept. 2020, Emilia Clarke sparked dating rumors when she was photographed out with "The Crown" actor Matt Smith.

The pair reportedly grabbed dinner, but at the time, it was hard to read if they were on a date or were just friends catching up. After all, they both worked on the 2015 movie "Terminator Genisys" before.

It's also been suggested that Emilia Clarke currently doesn't have a boyfriend.

Emilia Clarke Replacing Amber Heard in 'Aquaman 2'

Rumors started to surface that Emilia Clarke will be replacing Amber Heard on the upcoming DC Extended Universe movie, "Aquaman 2."

As per Sausage Roll, Johnny Depp's former wife has been fired from the sequel because "she didn't pass her physical examination" and therefore "violated" her contract.

The outlet revealed a clause in her contract saying she had to be in good form before production started, and she violated that. Additionally, Heard is also being petitioned to be fired from the movie.

More than 2 million people signed a Change.org position to get Amber Heard of "Aquaman 2" after Depp lost his libel case over an article that called him a wife-beater.

However, no reports are suggesting that Emilia Clarke will take part in the movie.

Emilia Clarke on Physical Appearances

Meanwhile, Emilia Clarke, who starred in movies such as "Dom Hemingway," "Above Suspicion," and "Me Before You," revealed feeling pressured to get injections.

Though she doesn't want to get the procedure done, she hasn't ruled it out in the future.

"If my job is telling me I need to have anything more than possibly a bit of Botox when I'm 45 or whatever, I'll stop doing my job," she said.

