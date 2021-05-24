Nick Jonas' Wife Priyanka Chopra Dishes Out A Possible 'Lesbian Encounter' On A Talk Show

Priyanka Chopra spoke about her possible lesbian encounter in a throwback episode of Koffee with Karan in 2014, where she appeared with Deepika Padukone.

Recalling the 2014 show, Jagran Entertainment shares that Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are among the most famous couples in today's generation. However, before Nick, there is no doubt that Chopra must have had many experiences encountering suitors back in the days. Or, even the possibility that a woman has hit on her?

"It could've been": Priyanka Chopra Opening Up A Woman Hitting Her Up In A Nightclub

It is true that in the 2014 episode of Karan Johar's famous talk show Koffee With Karan, the actress opened up about an incident where a woman approached her.

In one of the show's segments, the host asked Priyanka, who was present on the Koffee Couch with Deepika, whether she had a lesbian encounter. To which PeeCee answered, saying, "Encounters, I wouldn't know, but I've been propositioned."

Talking about it in detail, Chopra said, "It could've been." She expounded that it was in a nightclub a few more years ago. And the girl she was talking about was being extremely sweet to her, and she found it "very flattering, and very flirtatious." She cannot even tell the woman was hitting her up because apparently, she is someone she knew.

Priyanka said that even Karan knew that woman. Later then, she turned her down, saying that she has a boyfriend even though she and Nick were not a thing back then.

Speaking about the same, PeeCee said, "I just had to be like, 'babe, I kinda have a boyfriend', which I didn't at the time. It could have been... But I prefer boys."

Meanwhile, talking about her marriage, Priyanka Chopra got hitched to her beau Nick Jonas in 2018.

READ MORE: Jonas Brothers is Back! Nick Jonas Drops Surprising Move Through New Album 'Spaceman'

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas Look Dashing For Billboard Music Awards 2021 Despite His Cracked Rib

On a more recent news about the two lovely couple, Jonas Brothers' Nick Jonas and wife Priyanka Chopra visited the 2021 Billboard Music Awards

The power couple Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas looked like a dream together at the Billboard Music Awards 2021. Wearing a contrasting green and beige combination, the two understandably attracted a lot of attention at the event.

Priyanka also wrote that Nick 'crushed it' at the BBMAs despite a broken rib. The actress posted for her husband along with a photo of the two up before the ceremony.

READ ALSO: Nick Jonas Injured, Hospitalized While Filming Secret Project, Reason For Accident Finally Revealed

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles