Nick Jonas returned to the music industry with his fourth studio album, "Spaceman."

On March 12, Nick broke his over four-year hiatus by dropping his new album. "Spaceman" serves as his first solo project since he released "Last Year Was Complicated" in 2016. The new album also came after Jonas Brothers reunited in 2019.

But the new album is not wholly about him.

On his official Instagram account, the eldest Jonas brother revealed that the album has a track that features his brothers, Joe and Kevin.

"The Deluxe version of #Spaceman will be landing TONIGHT at Midnight ET. 5 more songs are headed your way including one featuring @joejonas and @kevinjonas. Told you @jonasbrothers weren't going anywhere," he wrote.

Nick also served the titles of the five songs on the table.

The first track, titled "Selfish," is the song that marks the return of the Jonas Brothers.

Meanwhile, the four other songs that complete the album includes "Dangerous," "Don't Give Up On Us," "2Drunk," and "This is Heaven."

Aside from his brothers, the title track also features a scene with his wife, Priyanka Chopra Jonas.

While his album concept may be new to his fans, the 28-year-old singer opened up to Apple Music's Zane Lowe and detailed how he came up with the idea.

How Nick Made "Spaceman"

According to Nick, he pushed himself to think of the best persona to give to his idea. Then "Spaceman" suddenly popped inside his head and started all his plans.

"So 'Spaceman' came into my mind because I was thinking, 'What's the one thing that all of us have felt during this time?' It's just completely disconnected from the world," he said.

Nick also noted that people nowadays tend to spend more time on screens rather than focusing on human interaction.

Meanwhile, he further explained that - amid the crises all over the world - everyone can give themselves encouragement and hope.

"I think the thing that keeps us all encouraged and hopeful is just the idea of knowing that there will be a tomorrow when this isn't our reality, and I think the body of work as a whole tracks that," he went on.

Fortunately, the album also debunked the previous rumors about Jonas Brothers breaking up to focus on their solo careers.

