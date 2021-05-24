Lindsay Lohan is returning to acting after years of not being in the mainstream spotlight. The actress is set to star in a Netflix holiday rom-com movie, Variety confirms.

According to Netflix, Lohan's role will be "a newly engaged and spoiled hotel heiress who finds herself in the care of a handsome, blue-collar lodge owner and his precocious daughter after getting total amnesia in a skiing accident."

Just moments after the announcement was made, fans quickly noticed that the plot of the upcoming film is eerily similar to the 1987 movie "Overboard".

The 1987 film stars Goldie Hawn and real-life partner Kurt Russell. The movie revolves around a snobbish rich woman who fell from a yatch then suffered a sudden memory loss.

Fans quickly turn to Twitter to vent out their disappointment with the upcoming film.



"So they had the gender swap overboard that starred Anna Faris and now there's another overboard plot like movie coming out starring Lindsay Lohan? I honestly still prefer the original with Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn." one Twitter user wrote

There's only one 'Overboard' and these pathetic attempts at remakes aren't even close. Don't bother trying. Anna and Eugenio did a good try but if they can't do it, then Lindsay Lohan def won't be able to. — TV Addict (@TVAddict617) May 24, 2021

" it's definately a Christmas ripoff of Overboard. Overboard is a classic and very well done..... this netflix movie, I dont have much hope for." Another user wrote

However, despite the criticisms the actress received, there are still fans that rallied their support towards the actress.

"I say let's stop the "cancel culture" and give this girl a chance. She is very talented and deserves to work." a fan wrote.

Lohan recently appeared in the reality TV series "Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club". The last film that she starred in is titled "Among The Shadows" which was released in 2019.

The actress rose to fame at the age of 11 when she starred in a reebot of "The Parent Trap" in 1998, she also appeared in a reebot of "Freaky Friday" and the ever popular "Mean Girls".

Lohan was the face of tabloids in the 2000s, she stopped her acting career for a while in the early 2010s to live in Europe and Dubai.

Netflix did not confirmed whether the yet-to-be-titled film is directly linked to "Overboard"

