Arthur Gunn was expected to sing with the iconic Sheryl Crow for the "American Idol" finale.

The season 18 runner-up and the top ten contestants were being hyped in the last couple of days for a duet with the Crow.

However, that didn't happen. Instead, Arthur Gunn was replaced at the very last minute and it wasn't clear what was the reason for the buzzer-beater decision.

Fans of the show were very confused, pissed off, and just wants the real tea on what happened to the highly-anticipated duet of Arthur Gunn and Sheryl Crow.

On Twitter,@badassbear34 asked, "Arthur Gunn should have sung with Sheryl Crow but guess he declined or did not show up? Who has the tea?"

Past contestants from "American Idol" season 19 returned on the finale show, giving several performances to fill in the three-hour finale.

However, missing among them was the former runner-up who recently returned to the competition for this latest season in a comeback twist.

Crow took the stage to sing two medley songs of "Every Day is a Winding Road" and "If It Makes You Happy" with Graham DeFranco.

As for why Arthur Gunn was absent, even the "American Idol" judges didn't know what happened.

Katy Perry chimed in when Lionel Richie expressed how he doesn't know what happened, saying that the singing competition is such a "spicy show."

"It's a live, three-hour show. And, quite honestly, we've had a very colorful season. Curveballs galore."

The judges instead made light of the recent controversy, praising DeFranco and his performance with Sheryl Crow.

Luke Bryan said, "He literally came to cheer," speaking of DeFranco.

"He was there to support Chayce, and we're pulling him out of the crowd going, 'You're gonna sing with Sheryl Crow.' And he's like, 'Hell yeah!'"

Though it is not clear why Arthur Gunn wasn't at the show, YouTubers Matt and Jess Carter has a couple of theories as to why and when he was eliminated last May 10.

Was Arthur Gunn Sabotaged By 'American Idol' Judges and Producers?

If you didn't know, Gunn came in second place during the "American Idol" season 18 finale in 2020 and won the comeback competition this season where they could win a spot back on the show.

But he was eliminated after the Top 7 show of this year.

His elimination wasn't reportedly because of his "lack of talent," because Arthur Gunn is indeed an extremely talented man. But the YouTubers' theorized that perhaps the people weren't too happy with the show's twist.

They also believe that the judges were harsher on Arthur Gunn, holding him to a higher standard because he was already on the show last season and finished second place.

The critiques of the judges of the night he was eliminated were also hurt the viewers who are undecided as well.

For instance, Katy Perry, who praised Gunn for making the song his last season, critiqued that he doesn't like how she doesn't like how he's doing it now.

"You can't keep applauding him for doing it one time and the coming down on him for doing it again later and it's still amazing like nothing has changed," the YouTubers said.

They also exclaimed how they liked Gunn's Coldplay performance because it felt like an "Arthur original," "it felt like something I don't hear on 'American Idol.'"

Matt and Jess Carter also theorized that perhaps the producers of the show are not happy with this season's ratings that they want to spice things up just to get a reaction of the viewers and that's to eliminate Arthur Gunn early no in the show or to get hate by bringing him back.

So perhaps it's possible that Arthur Gunn backed out of the last minute because being on the show doesn't feel like it was a positive experience for him, given all of the hate he has also received.

