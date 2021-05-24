‘The Voice’ Finale: Kelly Clarkson’s Dress Triggers Call for Boycott — Here’s Why

"The Voice" finale is supposed to be all about the contestants we have been watching for months.

But it has turned into something less after trolls attack "The Voice" judge Kelly Clarkson for her wardrobe choice for the night.

Viewers didn't notice the beautiful, head-turning red dress after contestant Kenzie Wheeler finished performing as the first performer of the night.

Kelly wore a red dress that featured a low cut in the front which showed off a little bit of her chest.

Unfortunately, viewers of "The Voice" immediately called out the "Since U Been Gone" singer on Twitter.

One person complained about the social media platform that she should wear age-appropriate outfits.

"Leave the low-cut dresses to the ladies you can fill them out. No one wants to see your chest in a family show."

Can Kelly wear a dress that don’t show her breast ??? They don’t look to good I’m sorry I love Kelly she’s awesome but her dresses are not cute and please Kelly leave your hair along . Love you girl I promise — Amanda Gardner (@amandagardner62) May 25, 2021

Another person tweeted that though they love the talk show host, "People choose the worst costumes for her. Finals and she's looking like a gypsy."

Another said, "This is the second show she's had her breasts falling out of her dress. Tonight it's cut clear down to her waist."

"This is primetime. No one wants to see that."

Unfortunately the camera has caught her at angles that aren't becoming in the dress. Why not wear something that's family friendly? — Peg (@PegIsRetired) May 25, 2021

When "The Voice" co-judge John Legend also posted a selfie of him and the former "American Idol" star, the comments sections section was filled with people telling them to help Kelly change her outfit. "John, please find Kelly a shirt."

Some "The Voice" fans went as far as to say they will boycott the show for Kelly Clarkson's finale ensemble.

Meanwhile, it wasn't all negative comments.

Many people defended the "Breakaway" hitmaker's choice of outfit for "The Voice" finale.

One person joked, "Nick Jonas, I must say that this week Kelly Clarkson has you beat for 'Best Dressed' coach."

OMG

Stumbled across The Voice @kellyclarkson you shine like the sun every day, but especially in that dress! 🥂🏆 — Michelle Trimper (@MichelleTrimper) May 25, 2021

One Twitter user defended the dress, saying, "Nothing wrong with it. Women have breasts and shouldn't be offensive."

If you can’t say something nice, don’t say anything at all. Re: Kelly Clarkson’s dress. 👎👎👎👎 — Brenda Hapner (@brenda_hapner) May 25, 2021

Meanwhile, other people complimented Kelly Clarkson, saying that "divorce looked good" on her, referencing her divorce from ex-husband Brandon Blackstock.

Kelly Clarkson In and Out of 'The Voice'

In the past few episodes, singer Kelsea Ballerini sometimes took over Kelly Clarkson's empty "The Voice" seat while she was out, after being in and out of the current season due to illness.

Carson Daly first explained in the past episodes that she "was not feeling well" but reassured everyone it wasn't COVID.

She went on a two-week hiatus and then immediately became ready to return after recovering.

Kelly even complimented Kelsea for doing a great job.

