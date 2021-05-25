Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly’s Provocative BBMas Appearance Still Stuck on People’s Minds

"Twin Lovers," Megan and Kelly pose provocatively on the BBMa's red carpet, last May 23, and are now the people's favorite couple!

They were dubbed by The Cut as the "Most Passionate Couple" due to their steamy PDA and barely-there-red carpet outfits, which they wore at the Billboard Music Awards. The couple was photographed posing with their tongues sticking out and almost touching each other as Megan pretends to grab her beau's intimate area.

This pose highlighted Machine Gun Kelly's painted black tongue and their status as the hottest couple in 2021, defeating Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker.

Megan's Sheer Dress and Kelly's Exposed Tattooed Chest Topped all Dramatic Red Carpet Entrances

According to Page Six, the couple's "dramatic entrance" was all thanks to their skin-tight and revealing outfits. Machine Gun Kelly exposes his beautifully inked, tattooed chest while wearing a trendy but edgy deconstructed suit made by Balmain (and, of course, his fashion-forward black-painted tongue.)



Meanwhile, the "Jenifer's Body" actress stole all our breaths away with her very sheer and cut-out, floor-length dress that hugs all her curves. The two of them looked like "a true rockstar couple," according to Vogue.

READ MORE: Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly Getting Married? Proof That They Could Be Engaged!

Machine Gun Kelly Has The Girl and The Trophies, Goes Home With 2 Awards from The BBMas

The singer was nominated in three different categories during this year's Billboard Music Awards and was awarded two out of all three nominations. Kelly collected the Top Rock Artist and Top Rock Album awards that night, giving Megan Fox a steamy kiss before receiving them.

"I wanna say something to the dreamers out there who are going to be tested by reality the way I was- suspend logic and invite magic," says the artist during his acceptance speech. It was also followed by his confession of his ups and downs while working on his career.

"If five years or ten years or twelve years had been too long waiting for this moment, then I wouldn't be having this moment. Show the universe that it can't take your dream from you," MGK closes his speech by mentioning Fox, thanking Megan- his "twin love."

This article from the Vulture reveals that the couple has been dating for over a year and first met while filming their unreleased, upcoming film called Midnight in the Switchgrass.

READ ALSO: Machine Gun Kelly Gets Real About 'Dark Nights' With Megan Fox

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles