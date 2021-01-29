Fans are convinced that Megan Fox is finally engaged to her boyfriend of seven months.

In photos published by Entertainment Tonight, the "Transformers" actress was spotted wearing a black coat, a blue mask and pink cat ears. But what stole the show was a massive diamond sparkler she wore on her left ring finger.

The ring appeared to be a multi-carat diamond stone in a gold band.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly have not been shy in express how head over heels in love they are since being spotted in the spring of 2020, so it wouldn't come as a surprise to fans if the "Bloody Valentine" singer has already proposed and she said "yes."

Their relationship has been going strong after Fox's split from her husband of 10 years, Brian Austin Green, with whom she shares three children.

Machine Gun Kelly Wants To Marry Megan Fox

MGK, whose real name is Colson Baker, has already expressed her intent to tie the knot to his stunning girlfriend.

"He says he wants to marry her and he wants her to have his baby, he talks about that very openly," an insider revealed to Hollywood Life in October 2020.

The insider added how friends of the critically acclaimed rapper were shocked to see him so in love and "laser-focused on her." The said friends also reportedly mentioned how being with Megan "has definitely tamed him."

Since then, Machine Gun Kelly has immensely thanked his girlfriend for making him a "better person."

He told NME that perhaps Megan Fox saved him, saying: "I think the universe caught on to me wanting to make a change" after being high on drugs during the start of the recording sessions for his latest album 'Tickets to My Downfall."

Megan Fox's Boyfriend, The Best for Her?

In an interview on Lala Kent's podcast, Megan Fox also gushed about his boyfriend, knowing right away that he was her "twin flame."

The mom-of-three explained, "Instead of a soul mate, a twin flame is actually where a soul has ascended into a high enough level that it can be split into two different bodies at the same time."

She added, "So we're two halves of the same soul, I think."

Megan and MGK met on the set of their movie "Midnight in the Switchgrass." They fell in love with each other during filming, and later on, the actress separated from Green.

In November 2020, Machine Gun Kelly's girlfriend officially filed for divorce from the "Beverly Hills: 90210" star.

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles