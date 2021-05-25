Actor Samuel E. Wright has passed away at the age of 74.

The actor died peacefully at his Walden, New York home on Monday evening. Wright was battling prostate cancer for three years.

The sad news was first announced on Facebook by Town of Montgomery, a town in New York where the Hudson Valley Conservatory, a school co-founded by Wright, is located.

"Sam and his family have impacted countless Hudson Valley youth always inspiring them to reach higher and dig deeper to become the best version of themselves," the post reads. "Sam and his family have impacted countless Hudson Valley youth always inspiring them to reach higher and dig deeper to become the best version of themselves," they added.

"As we say goodbye to a pillar in our community and ask everyone to share a memory and help us celebrate the life of this great man. " the post concluded.

