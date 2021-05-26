Peter Weber, former star of 'The Bachelor', is coming clean about his messy breakup after his ex-girlfriend, Kelley Flanagan, details their separation in a podcast.

The reality TV star, who's also a pilot, recently took to his podcast with Dustin Kendrick titled "Bachelors In The City" to address Flanagan's comments about their past relationship.

"I'm gonna be so brutally, brutally honest with you guys for however long this goes on for, and just speak from the heart," he said in the episode. "I thought it was very calculated. I thought, after hearing how it went, that it was very trying to push for a headline. Very just calculated, very disingenuous." addressing the his ex's comments.

"That's too bad. I didn't necessarily expect that from Kelley-it kind of caught me off guard." he went on.

Weber's statement came after Flanagan's comments on "Chicks In The Office" podcast just a few days ago. Kelley had mentioned that her relationship with Weber "ended badly". She stated "I essentially went off on him. I ended up leaving New York and going to one of my girlfriend's houses and hanging out with her."

"He texted me; I didn't respond and then found some news out that I wasn't happy about. We still had each other on Find My Friends, we were closing it out, it was ending but still wasn't necessarily done." she continued.

She also said that she told Peter to "get the hell out of my life" and "lose my number".

"I'm just not responsive," Flanagan said in the interview after her ex reached out. "There's a lot of things that you hear. This world is very small. I even get stopped by girls in Nashville and they're like, 'My friend hooked up with Peter last week!'" she stated.

She then details the moment her ex had broken his promise and announced their breakup on New Year's eve "I asked him not to do it on New Year's and I was like, 'Can you just give me a couple days to tell people?".

This came after Flanagan claimed that ABC had recommended to announce their breakup a day before the premiere of a new "The Bachelor" season.

Back to the "Bachelors In The City" podcast, Weber clarified that he's over Flanagan by saying "I'm 100 percent moved on. What I'm about to say is not in any way meant to indicate that I'm still holding out hope or whatnot, no - I'm more than 100 percent moved on,"

He then sent his regards to his ex-girlfriend "I can't wait to find my person, I can't wait for her to find hers, really, but that takes time. That takes time to get to that point," he added.

Weber and Flanagan met on "The Bachelor", Kelley wasn't able to win that season after getting dropped on her sixth week. Peter was engaged to ex Hannah Ann Sluss, the winner of that season, but they eventually called off the engagement.

The ex-couple then reunited at the 2020 superbowl where they went on and dated for 10 months. Peter had broken up with her on New Year's eve.

