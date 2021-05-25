How Kim Kardashian Is Exploiting Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Megxit [DETAILS]

Kim Kardashian is accused of cashing in on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's dramatic royal exit.

The KUWTK star has a famous gaming app called Kim Kardashian Hollywood and now features a storyline where a prince and his actress bride desperately wants to get away from the Queen.

The app sees players aim to become A-list celebrities and be friends with the 40-year-old reality star.

But now, the game features a Royal Runaways level, which seems like a blatant reference to the Duke of Sussex.

Kim Kardashian's Hollywood Game Features Prince Harry, Meghan Markle References

In the game, a character named Princess Bianca, who has a dark skin, theatrically claims that she wants to leave behind her royal life. Her husband Prince Aston also wants to leave the life he always knew.

The game also went as far as giving an interview, similar to how the real Prince Harry and Meghan Markle gave bombshell claims in their Oprah Winfrey interview.

Bianca tells the host of the game that "Prince Aston has done everything in his power to welcome me into the Royal Family."

She adds, "Unfortunately, I can't say the same about everyone in his family."

The game also went as far as to claim how the monarchy is so old-school.

"The Queen is a symbol of tradition, but as times change, perhaps some traditions become outdated."

The Queen on the game then went on to call the couple "selfish and irresponsible." She hit out at the pair for airing their dirty laundry in public.

Prince Aston then adds, "There is nothing I wouldn't do to ensure my wife's happiness."

Kim Kardashian's Hollywood game has a massive resemblance to the things happening in real life for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. These similarities have not gone unnoticed by fans of the billionaire's game.

A fan told The Sun that they have been playing the game for five years now and were shocked by the latest addition of the royal level.

They also claimed that the two new characters are "obviously based" on the real-life royal renegades, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

The Queen,who is supposed to be a representation of Queen Elizabeth II, is accused of "speaking quite rudely" in the game.

However, fans say that the newest royal level to the game is done in "poor taste" given the fact that the Queen has suffered a lot recently.

How to Win Kim Kardashian's Hollywood Game Royal Runaways Level

The original game was released in 2014 but is free to download.

However, the famous game makes a lot of money from in-app purchases, which can cost up to $140.00.

In the Royal Runaways level, the player must help the prince and princess get funds through an auction as they break away from the Royal Family.

Meanwhile, a cartoon version of Kim flies around the world in a bid to help distract the press.

The avatar version of the mom-of-four then sends a message of solidarity, which says, "I fully support my friends @Prince_Aston and @Princess_Bianca in their decision and wish them all the best from the very bottom of my heart. #FriendsForever."

However, this isn't the first Royal-related game in the app.

Kim has also added Bianca and Prince Aston's wedding, similar to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's royal wedding in Mar. 2018.

Kim Kardashian Hollywood is available on the App Store and Google Play.

