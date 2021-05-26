Prince Harry and Oprah Winfrey will continue to collaborate to spread mental health awareness across the globe.

Following the success and popularity of the five-part documentary series "The Me You Can't See," Prince Harry and Oprah will work again with Apple TV+ for another special.

In a new press release by the streaming network (per CNN), the mental health advocates will spearhead a "town hall-style" conversation special. They will meet several advisors and participants to reportedly release wide-ranging talks about mental health.

"As the subjects offer further insight into their stories, experts share their guidance for continuing the global conversation," the release stated.

The special received "The Me You Can't See: A Path Forward" as its official title.

Meanwhile, it confirmed the list of participants who will appear on the series so far. It includes Glenn Close, OnTrack NY Peer Counselor Ambar Martinez, and Mental Health Advocate Zak Williams. Meanwhile, the members of "The Me You Can't See" Advisory Board will all join the newest special, as well.

Prince Harry and Oprah's show will be available for streaming starting May 28.

Royal Historian Applauds Prince Harry's Move

The Duke of Sussex shared his personal struggles in the first docuseries, and one royal historian pointed out how the prince makes the world "a better place."

In an interview with People magazine, royal historian Robert Lacey said that Prince Harry took the best move to address everyone's mental health. British journalist Bryony Gordon agreed and said that the Duke of Sussex performs an important duty by breaking the stigma surrounding mental health and issues.

"This is a man who, at the age of 12, was sent out to walk behind his mother's coffin and console the masses outside Kensington Palace," Gordon added. "I just don't understand why we're now angry with him... that might have affected him."

In the documentary series, Prince Harry reflected on his life as a member of the royal family. He added how much it affected him when he lost his mother at a very young age.

Meanwhile, he claimed that he underwent pain and struggles because of Prince Charles. The Duke of Sussex mainly blames him for the media scrutiny he and his brother Prince William experienced.

The royal family has not directly commented on the statements yet.

