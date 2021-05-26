Kim Kardashian: Far From Getting A Law Practice License Amid Major Failure

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian reveals in a preview of "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" that she failed the baby bar exam.

On the video posted, Kim was told her sisters, Kourtney and Khloe, that she missed the passing score of the exam, "so, you guys, I did not pass the baby bar"

Kim had also explained the process of the test "If you do law school the way that I'm doing it, it is a four-year program instead of your typical three-year program." she stated (watch the preview below)

"after one year, you have to take the baby bar. This one is actually harder, I heared, than the official bar." she went on.

On the same video, Kim was also seen speaking to her mentor Attorney Jessica Jackson via video call. Jackson had mentioned that Kim was so close to the passing mark of the exam "the official bar, you needed a 560, you got a 474 that's extremely close on a test that most people are not taking in the middle of a pandemic" the lawyer stated.

Kim replied "I am a faliure". The millionaire Kardashian had also revealed her struggles prior to taking the baby bar as she spent six weeks straight, 10 to 12 hours a day studying. She also mentioned that not passing the exam made her spirit down and she even got to a point that she wanted to give up.

Her sisters assured her that they're always there to support her, "I feel like dad would be really proud of you regardless just the fact that you're pursuing this." Kourtney said.

"I think it's highly respectable what you're doing" Khloe said.

Kim had also expressed her disappointment as she spent a long time away from her children "that's what pisses me off, the fact that I spent all that time away from my kids, like I can't do it again. I don't have time."

It is not clear whether Kim took the baby bar for the second time, which was November last year.

Sources revealed to TMZ that Kim took the exam at home while balancing her children and other factors making the test more hard because of the environment that she's around.

In 2019, Kim announced that she is going to be pursuing law. Kim had also worked on a case before as she and rumored boyfriend, Van Jones, teamed up together on a criminal-justice reform in 2018 to save Alice Johnson from a life sentence.

