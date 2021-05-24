Van Jones Reacts on Kim Kardashian's Law Career Amid Romance Rumors

CNN host and lawyer Van Jones recently appeared on "The Ellen Show" on May 24 and gushed about reality TV star Kim Kardashian.

Kim has been working hard over the past three years to pursue her dream of becoming a lawyer. Her rumored lover, Jones, was asked by DeGeneres on how Kim is doing with her studies, he answered "She's doing amazing, her dad was a lawyer and she always wanted to be a lawyer"

"when she got a taste of what she could do using her platform, using her brain, she hasn't let up," the CNN host added. "I think she's going to be an unbelievable attorney. She's already I think one of the best advocates that we have in criminal justice." he concluded.

Rumors of the two are in a relationship started back in April, just after the reality TV star filed a divorce from Kanye West. Kardashian considers Jones as her mentor, they worked together on criminal-justice reform in 2018 to save Alice Johnson from a life sentence after her 1996 conviction.

Jones was married to ex-wife Janna Carter, they ended their marriage in 2019 after 14 years. They had two sons together.

Kardashian also came under fire when rumors of them dating sparked. Social media users accused the reality TV star of using Jones to "further her law career"

Amid Kardashian's divorce issue and being a mom to her children, Kim has been really focused on her law career, Kris Jenner assured fans in an interview "Kim is really focusing on her legal studies. She's trying to pass the bar and so, she does that every day." the Kardashian "momager" said.

In 2019, Kim announced that she's going to pursue a law career in Califronia even if she doesn't have an undergrauate degree. She took to Instagram to share the big news

"Last year I registered with the California State Bar to study law. For the next 4 years, a minimum of 18 hours a week is required, I will take written and multiple choice tests monthly. As my first year is almost coming to an end I am preparing for the baby bar, a mini version of the bar, which is required when studying law this way," She stated on the post

"I want people to understand that there is nothing that should limit your pursuit of your dreams, and the accomplishment of new goals. You can create your own lanes, just as I am. The state bar doesn't care who you are. This option is available to anyone who's state allows it." She concluded

Both Kardashian and Jones have not yet addressed the romance rumors circulating around the internet.

