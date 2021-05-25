Khloe Kardashian Net Worth 2021 Vs. Lamar Odom: Who's Wealthier Between The Ex-Couple?

Just recently, NBA basketball superstar Lamar Odom reveals that he misses the Kardashian family tremendously and stated that he's no longer keeping in touch with ex-wife Khloe Kardashian.

Before this, the ex-couple was married for four years after getting divorced in 2013.

Despite their differences after the breakup, who do you think is richer between Odom and Kardashian? Let's find out!

KHLOE KARDASHIAN

The youngest among the Kardashian sisters, Khloe has an estimated net worth of $40 Million according to Money. Her income comes from a handful of sources, she is an executive producer as well as a cast member of the popular reality TV series "Keeping Up With The Kardashians".

She also starred in a few spin-offs of the show in the past like "Kourtney & Kim Take Miami" and her show with her ex-husband "Khloe and Lamar". She also became an executive producer of the true crime series titled "Twisted Sisters".

Besides earning big from TV shows, Khloe has made a good amount of money from her clothing line "Good American Jeans".

It is also been reported that she earns over $250,000 per sponsored Instagram post.

LAMAR ODOM

Lamar Odom is a retired NBA basketball player. According to News Dome, the NBA star has an estimated net worth of $30 Million.

It is no secret that ballers are paid millions of dollars for playing in the NBA. In 2013, before completely retiring from basketball, he was reportedly earning $8.2 Million a year. Odom played for a handful of basketball teams in NBA like Dallas Maverics, Los Angeles Clippers, Miami Heat, and LA Lakers, which he's most famous for.

Odom had also earned a fair share of money for starring in "Khloe and Lamar".

Recently, Odom appeared in SiriusXM's Radio Andy where he was asked about his relationship with his ex-wife.

"Unfortunately, you know, due to my behavior and some bad decisions, we don't really talk any longer," he answered. "I miss their family tremendously. We have to live with the decisions that we make and then, hopefully in time people heal and will be able to forgive me." he stated.

Kardashian and Odom first met in 2009, it is reported that within three weeks of getting to know each other, the ex-couple immediately got married.

In 2013, Odom admitted that he's been having multiple affairs while married to Khloe, the basketball star also became a drug addict, this led Khloe to file for divorce that year. In 2016, the reality TV star had to pause the divorce process after Odom was found overdosed in a brothel in Nevada which left him comatose for a few months.

Kardashian had helped Odom recover from stroke and heart attack but she finalized their divorce in December 2016 after seeing Lamar drinking six months after getting released from the hospital.

Khloe is in an on-and-off relationship with Tristan Thompson. The two had a child togther named True and has been considering surrogacy for their second child.

