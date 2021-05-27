Kim Kardashian is now free and single, but it does not exempt her from being bombarded with affair rumors.

While Kim is yet to finalize her divorce from Kanye West, her sister Kourtney Kardashian started a new relationship with Travis Barker. However, the KKW Beauty Mogul has been accused of having a hook-up with the drummer in the past.

This month, Barker's ex-wife Shanna Moakler made a damaging allegation about Barker flirting with Kim. Moakler and Barker's daughter shared a screenshot of an alleged message from her mother. In the photo, Moakler claimed Barker was being "emotionally abusive" and that he cheated on her with Kardashian West while they were still married.

"I divorced Travis because I caught him having an affair with Kim!" the message read. "Now he's in love with her sister... It's all gross... I'm not the bad guy!"

Previously, the former beauty queen revealed that it was the reality show "Meet the Barkers" that ruined their marriage. They officially got separated in 2006.

"I think the show destroyed our relationship," Moakler said in the drummer's autobiography, Can I Say, via Radar Online. "I think he was afraid he was going to be looked on as a reality star. So when the cameras stopped rolling, he distanced himself from me in every way that he possibly could."

Is the Affair Rumor True?

Following the bombshell news, a source debunked the news to Page Six, clarifying that Kim and Barker never had an affair.

Per the insider, the two never shared a romantic relationship. Instead, they became friends because of Paris Hilton. The American socialite also did the same to the drummer and Kourtney.

Another source slammed Moakler and asked her to stop spreading lies. The source added that she should not involve Kim in her drama.

READ ALSO: Angelina Jolie Complaints Unfair Trial After Brad Pitt Custody Win [UPDATE]

"It's a shame that she continues to spread lies because she is clearly bitter her ex is happy and has moved on. It's extremely hurtful to her kids how she is behaving. Hopefully she gets the help that she needs and can eventually find happiness," the source went on.

Currently, Kim Kardashian shares a happy life with her children amid a divorce from Kanye. Meanwhile, Barker and Kourtney continue to grow together as a couple. Sources also confirmed that everything between them is going well, especially since Barker's children like Kourtney.

READ MORE: Prince Harry Ready to Drop More Bombshells in a Follow-Up Show With Oprah Winfrey After Apple TV+ Series

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles