Angelina Jolie expressed her disbelief after a judge ruled in favor of Brad Pitt for the increased time with their kids.

A new report published by People confirmed that Judge John Ouderkirk granted tt more custody over his five minor children with Jolie. The estranged couple share Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Knox, and Vivienne together. Meanwhile, their now-19-year-old child, Maddox, is no longer part of the custody case.

It remains unclear whether the decision is already legally bonded. However, a separate source confirmed that there are no changes yet in terms of the official custody.

Although the award is tentative, Jolie expressed her objection by filing a complaint earlier this week.

Angelina Jolie in Pursuit of Court's Nod

On Monday, the 45-year-old "Mr. & Mrs. Smith" actress filed a complaint with California's Second District Court of Appeal. The document mainly claimed the unfair trial before the custody ruling and Judge Ouderkirk's continued presiding.

"Judge Ouderkirk denied Ms. Jolie a fair trial, improperly excluding her evidence relevant to the children's health, safety, and welfare, evidence critical to making her case," Jolie's lawyers said, per Associated Press.

They also claimed that the presiding judge failed to consider the kids' comments in terms of their experiences, needs, or wishes for their custody.

The document added that the California code allows minors over 14 to testify in any custody cases. It means that Pax, Zahara, and Shiloh can all decide on the custody battle.

For several times, Jolie faced rejections because of the judge.

For what it's worth, she tried to get rid of him from the case by filing a request. However, she ended up getting rejected as the judge shared all the needed disclosures before he was assigned to the case.

In August, the actress filed the request at Los Angeles Superior Court since the judge allegedly failed to fully disclose his connection with Pitt's attorneys.

"Angelina's team was kept in the dark about matters that should have been disclosed. Any attempt to suggest otherwise is only to distract from behavior that violates the rules of ethics for judges," a source told Vanity Fair at that time.

Her legal consultant, Samantha Bley DeJean, added in a statement that Jolie only wanted a fair trial based on facts.

But for the actor's part, Pitt said how glad he feels over the ruling since he only wants the best for the kids.

