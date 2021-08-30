Matthew Mindler has been found dead after going missing at his college, and his cause of death is yet to be revealed.

Mindler's body has been found days after he did not return to his room in Millersville University. The University president, Daniel A. Wubah, confirmed the tragic passing of the young child star and detailed how his body was discovered in a wooded area near their campus.

"This is a time of grief for the family, our campus and the community," Wubah wrote in on Twitter. "I ask that the campus community come together to support each other, and our students, during this difficult time."

Matthew Mindler Cause of Death

Since the report emerged, no official cause of death has been revealed. However, one Twitter user left a comment on the post and alleged that the 19-year-old committed suicide.

"He was there for 2 days and the rumor on campus is that his death may be self inflicted. So not sure how the college could identify a new freshman as possibly suicidal after a few days. It is awful any way you look at it but the college isn't to blame," the user explained.

This should be taken with a grain of salt, though, as the authorities have not released an official statement regarding Matthew Mindler's cause of death.

In addition, the university confirmed that the former "Our Idiot Brother" star's body had been sent to the Lancaster County Forensic Center "for further investigation."

READ ALSO: Madonna vs. Janet Jackson: Internet Weighs In Who Deserves to be Queen of Pop

Mindler was attending the university as a first-year student. He was last seen walking out of his dorm on Tuesday evening. After two days, the university police filed a missing adult report as he failed to attend any of his classes from Wednesday to Thursday.

Following the missing person announcement, over 40 search and rescue team members tried to look for him. He also had not answered any calls since his disappearance.

The campus camera captured him for the last time walking toward Centennial Dr. parking lot at around 8:11 p.m. on Tuesday.

As of the writing, Mindler's family or a representative has not released an official statement regarding his passing.

Before his death, he played the role of the young Paul Rudd on "Our Idiot Brother" in 2011 and reappeared in more gigs, including 2013 "Frequency."

READ MORE: Aaron Rodgers FURIOUS Over 'Jeopardy!' Snub, Plans to Boycott Show?