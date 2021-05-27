Kim Kardashian and Family Copied ’The Hills’ Spencer Pratt, Heidi Montag Shot-to-Fame Strategy

A couple of strategies worked for Kim Kardashian and her family when they wanted to let everybody know their names.

In an interview with The Sun, former "The Hills" stars Spencer Pratt and wife Heidi Montag revealed that the famous family copied their strategy to shoot themselves to fame.

They declared, "I know for a fact that they copied our paparazzi set-up deal with the same agency we worked with."

"Obviously, they won't say that but I can say that," the 37-year-old OG reality star said.

Spencer added, "They have the same partnership, they probably had a better end deal but whatever."

Real-life husband and wife Speidi explained the strategy to the outlet, revealing how they make it a priority to have even their dullest moments turn into headline-worthy shots, while others are left being captured by the paparazzi up to chance.

Heidi told The Sun, "I think without paparazzi styled like our setups were, and what we would do in the beach bikini photos."

"Other people will go out to the beach, they wouldn't set it up and work with the photographer."

The "Laguna Beach" star also went on to praise Kim Kardashian, her sisters Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian, Kylie and Kendall Jenner, and the momager Kris Jenner, for "emulating" the "blueprint" Speidi laid out.

She even added how it was a "very smart" move for the Kardashian-Jenner clan. "I do think a lot of that blueprint they emulated, which was very smart and that was kind of the standard that we set for the industry and I feel like people still do that."

In one event in the past, Heidi Montag disclosed that she once had a conversation with the Poosh Lifestyle creator about arranging their paparazzi set up before their "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" fame.

She recalled that Kourtney asked Heidi and her sister, "'So what does Heidi do with paparazzi? Scott and I are trying to do the same thing.'"

Who Kim Kardashian Should Give Credit to For Their Shot To Fame

However, both Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag didn't credit themselves for setting the ultimate "standard" when fame-hungry people use the paparazzi to their advantage.

In fact, they gave credit to Paris Hilton, whom Spencer stressed that inspired him and his then-girlfriend the most.

As many may remember, Paris and Kim were best friends and are now rekindling their friendship from where they left off in the past.

Spencer explained, "Kim owes it to Paris. Maybe Kim learned a lot from us, and Kim was around us a lot."

But apart from the hotel heiress, there's also one person Kim and her sisters should give credit to when it comes to their now-massive empire.

"I feel like Kris Jenner, even if Speidi didn't come along, would have had that whole family, rich and famous and successful regardless."

