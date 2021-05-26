Kardashians Replacement: Bella Thorne and Sisters To Become Next-Generation Reality Stars [DETAILS]

With Kim Kardashian and her family leaving E! network as they move to a bigger platform, it's only natural for producer Ryan Seacrest to look for new reality stars to take over.

"Keeping Up with the Kardashians" is finally ending this year after 20 seasons.

Now that the biggest moneymakers of the network are saying goodbye, it has been reported by Page Six that Seacrest is looking for a replacement to fill the void created by the Kardashians.

According to the outlet, Seacrest, who is a creator and executive producer of KUWTK, is courting Bella Thorne and her sisters to be the next "dysfunctional family to rake in Kardashian-size cash for the network."

Their insider also revealed that they have the perfect replacement for each sister, even went as far as to say that "They've even got a Kylie!"

The former Disney channel actress moved to Los Angeles from Florida with her sister Dani, a record producer and a DJ, and their half-sister Kaili, which is also pronounced Kylie, who also did small acting roles, to make it in Hollywood.

Thankfully, the big move did great for them, especially for Bella Thorne for landing a contract with Disney and later moving into a producer job to get into the porn industry.

Bella Thorne and Sisters Scandals

The Thorne sisters also have been embroiled in Kardashian-worthy scandals in the process.

For instance, the "Midnight Sun" actress dated rapper Mod Sun in 2018, but their 2019 breakup became so harsh that the authorities got involved when Bella allegedly showed up at his house unannounced, demanding he turn over her passport and laptop whom she claimed he was holding hostage.

When Bella Thorne and her sister Kaili joined adult content creation site OnlyFans, sex workers savagely turned on them.

According to the longtime users of the platform, the 23-year-old Hollywood star was undermining the site by joining as a celebrity, which also irritated other content creators when she claimed to have been the first to join it.

Kaili also got a ton of backlash for saying sex work isn't "real" and later dug her own grave even more by claiming, "The argument is that sex should not be work. That's why it turns into human trafficking and should be stopped. Sex work does not exist. It is not real."

So maybe Ryan Seacrest has every reason to believe that Bella Thorne and her sisters would generate the same or even more drama to match Kim, Kourtney, and Khloe Kardashian's drama.

