BTS Talks About Their Latest Hit "Butter," and Topping It On Rice

BTS drops by Audacy Check In with Julia, sharing insights about their latest hit single "Butter," and how people should try it on rice.

Julia caught up with the global K-pop phenomenon - RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook - on the very day they dropped "Butter," now enjoying close to 240 million views about it a week after its release and breaking records everywhere.

"It's really simple," the leader RM said in English. "It's just 'Butter' for summer. We wanted to have a fun, cool song that everyone could enjoy this summer." The rapper, whose real name is Kim Nam-joon, additionally tells Julia that the song allows them to show their "energy and powerful performance" that when audiences hear, makes them feel the summer.

While it definitely crushes its goal of ushering that summertime groove and energy, BTS supposedly had another aim in releasing the upbeat dance track. RM tells Julia: "We wanted to bring people from all over the world together, maybe dance in their rooms or houses." He invites everyone to bring them together and dance together.

The feel-good anthem is in line with the BTS mission of spreading positivity and bringing together people through music. While the songs have offered escape and refuge to millions of people worldwide, it has also helped bring people from different backgrounds together. Jungkook adds, "People have different perspectives and people live in different environments."

"But, I think what really resonates with most people and what people can empathize with is very similar," Jungkook, the group's maknae or the youngest, additionally explains in their Audacy appearance. "I think that's why, because we share all these in common, our stories and messages can resonate with a lot of people, and it appeals to a lot of people."

As the world reels from the impact of the global coronavirus pandemic, BTS also shares what they do to support their own mental health during these challenging times.

"The good takeaway for us was even in the face of crisis, if you try new things and really challenge yourself, you will experience a result that surprises you,"Jin shares. The vocalist continues in Korean that if people try new things and really challenge themselves, they'll experience "a result that surprises" them.

Also, going back to the topic of "Butter," Julia asked the members in their Audacy interview what their favorite food with butter is. RM started telling his groupmates that "people should know about butter over rice with soy sauce!," to which V agreed: "Everyone should know."

All seven members excitedly discussed their answers with Julia and with each other, with Jimin noting the exquisite combination of abalone, mushroom, and butter.

Released last May 21, "Butter" has seen 3.9 million peak, concurrent viewers on YouTube, breaking their previous record with 3 million for "Dynamite." It has also set the new fastest records for crossing the 100 million view marks on YouTube and has set four new Guinness World Records including most viewers for the premiere of a YouTube video and the most-viewed YouTube music video in 24 hours.

