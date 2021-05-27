Shia LaBeouf needs to meet a tough condition before he could finally get rid of the misdemeanor charges he is facing.

On Thursday, LaBeouf appeared before the court following the headaches he created in the past months. During his appearance, he was granted a judicial diversion program that could help him dismiss his misdemeanor charges.

This program required him to follow the rules established by the court, and he needs to keep his records clean until next year.

Meanwhile, the court also advised him to attend private therapy to learn more about anger management at least once a week. LaBeouf also needs to continue alcohol monitoring and prevent using or obtaining a weapon for violence.

How LaBeouf Received the Charges

The new misdemeanor charges for battery and theft cases started in June after the former Disney Channel celebrity got involved in an altercation. The verbal dispute last year turned physical. He reportedly fled the scene and took away the victim's hat.

Meanwhile, the man involved in the incident filed a police report soon after. The Los Angeles Police Department conducted an investigation and found out that the 34-year-old actor was the aggressor after all.

According to Los Angeles city officer Mike Feuer, he charged LaBeouf with misdemeanor battery and petty theft charges. This prevents him from going back within the 100 yards of the place of altercation and the man whom he exchanged punches.

Following the appearance, the court will provide an update within three months. Still, LaBeouf may finally enjoy charge-free life if he stays away from trouble. He could face trial if he does otherwise.

In addition, he may be fined at least $1000 and locked inside a prison jail for six months.

LaBeouf is no longer a stranger to this kind of case, though.

Earlier this year, FKA Twig revealed to The New York Times the instances of physical abuse she experienced during her relationship with the actor.

"What I went through with Shia was the worst thing I've ever been through in the whole of my life," the 32-year-old singer said. "I don't think people would ever think that it would happen to me. But I think that's the thing. It can happen to anybody."

LaBeouf tried to defend himself and said that he was in no position to inform everyone about his behavior and how he made them feel.

"I have a history of hurting the people closest to me. I'm ashamed of that history and am sorry to those I hurt. There is nothing else I can really say," he went on.

