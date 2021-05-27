Pete Davidson might end his nearly seven years of career with "Saturday Night Live" soon.

This weekend, "Saturday Night Live" made another milestone after reaching its season finale. The sketch comedy show, which started in Oct. 1975, already established 46 seasons throughout its stint.

Of course, the show saw people come and go. Recently, it held an emotional cold open for Kate McKinnon, Kenan Thompson, Cecily Strong, and Aidy Bryant which probably served as a goodbye segment. Strong even quipped the classic goodbye song "My Way.

Meanwhile, Davidson sparked rumors that he might be leaving, as well, after dropping a cryptic message at the end of his "Weekend Update" segment. The 27-year-old star expressed how thankful he feels to be part of the show.

"I'm very grateful to be here, and it's been an honor to grow up in front of you guys, so thanks," he said.

Davidson added more fuel to the speculations during his appearance at The Hollywood Reporter's Comedy Actor Roundtable.

Is Pete Davidson Leaving SNL?

Davidson recently sat around with Ted Danson, Ed Helms, Lamorne Morris, Chriss Redd, and Ben Plat for THR's roundtable via Zoom.

The interviewer applauded the cast for being able to take their time off despite the changes in SNL culture. The outlet also asked their reaction on Thompson being part of the show for 18 seasons.

According to Redd, he would never do 18 seasons - to which Davidson agreed.

"Yeah, I'm good. I'm surprised I made it to seven. I'm ready to hang up the jersey. Kenan's like *******' Karl Malone out there," he said.

For what it's worth, basketball players use the "hang the jersey" phrase when they are ready to be out of the court. Still, this should be taken with a grain of salt since Davidson nor the show has released an official statement yet.

After all, he has been making trending topics these past few weeks.

Recently, he blasted Chrissy Teigen amid cyberbullying claims against her. Per the comedian, he feels relieved to see John Legend's wife lost all her endorsement deals after being slammed due to cyberbullying.

At the same time, he mocked Bill Gates for influencing people's decision on getting the COVID-19 vaccine. These days, people doubt getting jab as they are afraid that the Microsoft founder would use the opportunity to implant a microchip in them.

"But trust me, if he was that much of an evil genius, Melinda would have signed a prenup," he said, referring to Gates' public divorce.

