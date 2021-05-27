Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt dominated the internet's trending topics during the "Friends" reunion.

The week, the "Friends" reunion special arrived on HBO, welcoming the award-winning sitcom's original cast members. Aniston sat with her co-stars David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, Lisa Kudrow, and Courteney Cox to reminisce the events a decade ago.

As one of the biggest shows in the 1990s, "Friends" continued to wow their viewers for a decade. They saw a number of guest stars coming to their show, and the cast eventually became A-listers in Hollywood.

"We had amazing guest stars," Schwimmer said. "Couldn't believe all these people, who we were massive fans of [were on our show]."

The most notable appearances include Cox's ex-husband, David Arquette, and Julia Roberts.

Meanwhile, the most remarkable appearance involved Aniston's ex, Brad Pitt. The actor played the role of Ross' former school friend who hated Rachel (Aniston's character). Aniston and Pitt eventually got married in 2001 and finalized their divorce in 2005.

In the special, Schwimmer teased Aniston and reminded her how the actor participated in the series once.

Because of this, their names trended again online, bringing false hopes to the fans who wish they could get back together.

Jennifer Aniston, Brad Pitt Back Together?

On Twitter, hopeful fans expressed how disappointed they felt when they found out that Pitt and Aniston became trending topics for a different reason.

One fan said, "Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston trending at the same time but it is not for the reason I was hoping for."

"Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston were American most beloved golden couple. I miss them. What a mistake Brad Pitt has made: leaving a beautiful angel for that evil witch who is trying to ruin his life," another one added.

Meanwhile, some fans suggested not to see Aniston and Pitt together again. Instead, they want Aniston and Schwimmer to "live happily ever after for real."

The two stars revealed on the same "Friends: The Reunion" that they actually developed feelings for each other in real life. According to Schwimmer, he had a major crush on the actress during the first season.

"At some point we were both crushing hard on each other, but it was like two ships passing because one of us was always in a relationship. And we never crossed that boundary. We respected that," the actor said.

