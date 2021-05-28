Piers Morgan Triggers 'Friends' Fans with Hurtful Words Against SItcom

Piers Morgan has taken to Twitter to share his complete disinterest in Friends, labeling the program as 'overrated,' after the 'Friends Reunion' Special on May 27.

The TV presenter spoke out as UK viewers also get to watch the eagerly-anticipated reunion episode of the sitcom. 'Friends' casts Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer, reunited after almost twenty years apart to the iconic comedy's original soundstage for a real-life unscripted celebration of the 1994 show.

According to an article by Mirror, people have been sharing their excitement about the reunion on Twitter for months now. Yet, Spencer Morgan also expressed his thoughts on the show due to the number of people thrilled to see the six casts of Friends come back together in HBO Max.

Reminder that no one cares that you think you’re too clever to like Friends. Have a day off #FriendsReunion — Spencer Morgan (@spencermorgan93) May 27, 2021

Spencer tweeted: 'Reminder that no one cares that you think you're too clever to like Friends. Have a day off.'

Piers Morgan Supports Son's Tweet Calling 'Friends' Overrated

The Metro reported that Piers quote-tweeted the post, expressing his dislike for the hit show. "'Friends' isn't funny. Never has been, never will be."

Friends isn’t funny. Never has been, never will be. Most overrated show in TV history. https://t.co/36C8wpMNOa — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) May 27, 2021

The Enh broadcaster and TV personality even called the show the "Most overrated show in TV history" which made fans defend their favorite TV Series under the said tweet.glis

Spencer had the last word though, as he retweeted his dad's tweet with the words: "Case. Point."

Netizens Express Agreements And Disagreements Over Piers Morgan's Tweet

With over 8,000 likes and 1,000 replies under Piers Morgan's bash over the TV sitcom, netizens have also stated their opinions on the show, with a mix of agreeing with what the 56-Year old TV personality mentioned.

Never watched a single episode and dont feel like I'm missing out either 🤷‍♀️🤷‍♀️ — Kerrie Lovely💙 (@KerrieLovely) May 27, 2021

The tweet made a lot of people confess that they have not yet seen the show and mentioned that they do not miss a lot by not watching it. And of course, those who loved the movie ever since it was out, or those who have recently discovered and finished the show have also spoken on their side about how legendary it is.

Friends is, and always will be, legendary. An all-time classic. — RC - third world child, free spirit (@forheavensake) May 27, 2021

Fans who waited for so long on this reunion had their hearts flutter on how nostalgic the show has brought due to its special show gathering all six casts.

The reunion was hosted by James Corden and featured a roster of celebrity guests, including Lady Gaga, Kit Harington, David Beckham, BTS, Cara Delevigne, Malala Yousafzai, Thomas Lennon, and Justin Bieber.

