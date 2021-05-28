Charli D’Amelio and “LILHUDDY Spark Rekindled Romance Rumor At iHeart Radio Music Awards

The new generation of celebrities are now appearing on the red carpet as 17-year-old Tiktok influencer- Charlie D'Amelio arrives with "America's Sweetheart" singer Chase Hudson, better-known as LILHUDDY, at the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards.

The duo was photographed in matching red-and-black outfits at the event's red carpet on Thursday, May 27, 2021.

The awards show was held in Los Angeles at The Dolby Theater where the singer was nominated for the Social Star Award. Unfortunately, Chase did not get to go home with the award, as it was given to Olivia Rodrigo.

Based on this article published by Headline Planet, the two had been close for some time now. The appearance of D'Amelio with LILHUDDY in the singer's most recent music video "America's Sweetheart" was the driving force behind the vital question, "Are they dating or not?"

According to JJJ, the two teenagers are not in a relationship, the sources reiterate and confirm that D'Amelio and LILHUDDY are "just really good friends, and are not dating."

Chase "LILHUDDY" Hudson Sends Olivia Rodrigo a Sweet Message on Twitter

Earlier that day, the hosts of the iHeart Radio Music Awards awarded Olivia Rodrigo the title of "Social Star," which was the same category that Chase was nominated for.

thank u guys all so so much for voting for me y’all really went hard for me i genuinely appreciate that. congratulations @Olivia_Rodrigo on the award and the future u have ahead of u.

i’ll see you all at the awards tonight ! — LILHUDDY (@xlilhuddy) May 27, 2021

The modern rock artist was yet to arrive at the site when the announcement happened but took it to Twitter to send the "deja vu" singer a congratulatory message while simultaneously thanking his fans who spent time casting their votes for him.

Lil Nas X, Megan Thee Stallion, Doja Cat, All the A-List Celebs That Were Spotted at The iHeart Radio Music Awards

Billboard released the full list of artists and guests that were photographed at the event's red carpet.

Lil Nas X attended wearing a holographic two-piece suit, sans undershirt. Megan Thee Stallion was wrapped in gold and revealed a heavy slash of skin.

Doja Cat looked like an actual goddess with her see-through flowy, floor-length dress while Demi Lavato sported a powerful, deep-violet suede suit. Machine Gun Kelly arrived with his beautiful claw-like nails around beau Megan Fox who stole the show by wearing a neon pink, spaghetti-strapped jumpsuit.

Other notable stars who were photographed on the red carpet are H.E.R., Dan + Shay, Blackbear, Ava Max, AJR, Brandi Carlile, LL Cool J, Twenty One Pilots' Tyler Joseph and Josh Dun, and Cade Foehner with Gabby Barret.

