After being hailed as the reigning TikTok queen, Charli D'Amelio is facing another scandal.

The 16-year-old dancer, who recently reached 100 million followers on the video-sharing app, was slammed over accusations that she has been buying followers.

Over Twitter, one fan account shared a TikTok video of two girls digging into the brunette beauty's page and found out some of her followers' accounts looked fake.

"Charli D'Amelio buying followers, according to several TikTokers. One TikToker found some of Charli's followers have blank accounts that don't show they're following Charli. Another one found unusual spikes in her growth," the post reads.

One fan even compared Harry Styles' number of following versus D'Amelio: "charli d'amelio has more followers than harry styles. I'm convinced she's buying followers, sorry."

Meanwhile, an individual questioned how the social media personality managed to pull off that massive number of following in just one year.

"Not the YouTube Drama channels FINALLY realizing Charli D'Amelio's been buying her followers. Y'all really think a plain Jane, skinny, talentless 16-year-old from CONNECTICUT gained 100mil in a year from TikTok dances she stole? Americans are so fucking stupid."

However, teenage influencer shut down rumors and addressed the truth behind the controversy.

In the latest episode of their podcast "Charli and Dixie: 2 Chix," the young dancer was put in the hot seat to answer the grueling question.

"Have I ever bought followers for myself or anyone? No, I have not," she clarified, per Too Fab.

In addition, the youngest D'Amelio also cleared the issue if her sister, Dixie, or any of her family members or friends have done the same: "Has my family? No, they have not. Has anyone that I know?"

Without batting an eyelash, she answered: "No, they have not."

The D'Amelio family boasts a massive number of followers over TikTok and Instagram.

Charli's 19-year-old sister has 45.9 million on the video-sharing app and has 21.9 million on Instagram.

As the podcast continues, the duo was asked about the suspicious blank profiles that follower Charli's account and explained that is how the app goes.

"Are there bots on the app called TikTok? Indeed. Everyone has bots. That's how the app is run. That's how the app works. That's how they make the app look the way it is,"

In addition, she also cleared that none of her family members work for TikTok; hence it is impossible for her to buy followers.

"Can I control that? Absolutely not. I have no power. I do not work at TikTok," she continued, adding, "My father does not work at TikTok either. I know a lot of people think that. He does not. Moral of the story. I do not buy followers," Charliadded.

The D'Amelio family has received countless controversies and backlash over their social media activities.

A month ago, both Dixie and Charli were criticized for being rude to their personal chef, Aaron May. Charli was caught making faces while May discussed the dish.

