‘Arrest Bill Gates’ Trends on Twitter For Allegedly Killing Tribal Girls In India [REPORT]

More disturbing reports about Bill Gates have emerged, following news of his divorce and illicit affairs.

The Microsoft founder has reportedly funded a non-profit organization in India to perform unauthorized clinical trials of a vaccine of tribal girls.

"Arrest Bill Gates" immediately started to trend on Twitter, with social media users demanding authorities to take legal action against the fourth richest person in the world.

Disturbing Details of Bill Gates' Killing Tribal Girls

GreatGameIndia, a quarterly journal based in India, revealed that the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation-funded an NGO named PATH, a Program for Appropriate Technology in Health that is based in Seattle, to do trials for HPV vaccine on 14,000 tribal girls back in 2009 in a state of Southern India called Telangan's and its fourth-largest city, Khammam.

According to the report, the two types of vaccines used were Gardasil by Merck, and Cervarix by GlaxoSmithKline.

The project, which will determine if these vaccines were effective against HPV also known as Human papillomavirus, the most common sexually transmitted infection in the US, is effective. The vaccines in the project were reportedly directly funded by the Gates Foundation to be used on the tribal girls.

Khammam is said to be a poor and least-developed area in India. It is home to several ethnic groups.

The tribal girls that were recruited to be part of the clinical trial were underage, with an age range of 10 to 14 years old. They also belonged to low-income families and most of them have direct lineage to their tribes.

What's even more disturbing is that Bill Gates' NGO in India has reportedly recruited these underage girls without their parents' approval.

The report also said that there was no information provided about the possible risks of the HPV vaccine, and without a declaration that they were going to conduct a clinical trial.

Since then, many of the girls who were part of the unauthorized clinical trial suffered from different symptoms including stomach aches, headaches, giddiness, and fatigue.

These girls also reportedly suffered "early onset of menstruation, heavy bleeding, severe menstrual cramps, extreme mood swings, irritability, and uneasiness."

The report also stated that there hasn't been any systematic follow-up or monitoring that was carried out following the HPV vaccination on the girls.

Netizens Call to Arrest Bill Gates

Many social media users are enraged and furious with the news.

@Khan___INC said in a tweet how Bill Gates, whose net worth is $126 billion, has "sterilized" a lot of tribal girls in India which "has ruined the lives" of the girls. "How can such a famous man do such a big, wrong job?"

Another Twitter user, @HansrajMeena, "Today #ArrestBillGates is trending in India! Finally, people are waking up!!!"

