Courtney Stodden will say "I do" soon - again!

After waiting for a perfect man, Stodden said yes again to confirm their engagement with boyfriend Chris Cheng.

Over the weekend, the 26-year-old "Celebrity Big Brother" star, who came out as a non-binary, showed off their impressive wedding ring. They created a boomerang which highlighted the sparkle even more.

"I said yes ... OH and the ring made me gag it's so beautiful," they captioned the post.

Meanwhile, their boyfriend shared photos of the intimate proposal dinner which put an end to their on-and-off relationship. According to Sheng, it was not the way he planned it. Still, he saw the moment as a "right one."

In the same post, he expressed how blessed and fortunate he feels as he grew better with them since the day they met.



"For the first time we're both experiencing unconditional love. The truest kind of love. The kind where we may not always like each other but will ALWAYS love each other," he went on.

Courtney Stodden, Chris Sheng's Relationship Timeline

In his post, Sheng promised to be Stodden's rock and support no matter what will happen.

The two began dating in 2017 amid their split from now-ex-husband Doug Hutchison. In an exclusive interview with Us Weekly in March 2020, they said that they have been dating for three years already.

It remains unknown how they met the 41-year-old movie producer. However, it is worth noting that Stodden had been looking for love after their widely criticized marriage with Hutchison.

Before Sheng, they made a buzz for their brief fling with Brian Austin Green. However, their marriage to Hutchinson was the one that truly made a mark on fans' minds.

Courtney Stodden, Doug Hutchinson's Disastrous Marriage

During their 2011 marriage, the "Daddy Issues" artist was only 16 and Hutchison was 61. Although their parents agreed to it, people slammed their relationship due to a massive age gap.

READ ALSO: 'Tarzan' Actor Joe Lara with Wife Gwen Dead on Plane Crash: Horrifying Details, Other Victims Revealed

In 2017, they decided to separate ways before filing for an official divorce the following year.

In January 2020, they marked the finalization of their divorce through Instagram. At that time, they also said that they will always love their husband despite leaving them.

They enjoyed married life together for years until it became toxic enough leading to their split earlier this 2020. They made headlines after they had a miscarriage in 2016.

READ MORE: Jason Dupasquier's Crash Video Shows Last Moments Before Tragic Death During MotoGP Race

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles