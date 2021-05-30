Jason Dupasquier's Crash Video Shows Last Moments Before Tragic Death During MotoGP Race

The Swiss Moto3 rider Jason Dupasquier has died at the age of 19 after getting involved in a serious crash.

On Saturday, what could have been a victorious match turned into a disaster after a multi-rider incident happened. On ABPLive's website, Jason Dupasquier's crash video shows the rider getting hit by another contender before his body flipped multiple times on the ground.

The MotoGP then released an official statement regarding the accident, detailing how it happened.

On its official website, it has been revealed that the incident occurred between Turns 9 and 10 with the session Red Flagged thereafter. Members of the FIM Medical Intervention Vehicles immediately attended the 19-year-old before transferring him to Careggi Hospital through a medical helicopter.

"Despite the best efforts of circuit medical staff and all those subsequently attending to the Swiss rider, the hospital has announced that Dupasquier has sadly succumbed to his injuries," the statement reads.

Meanwhile, his team, Prustel GP, shared the saddening news on its Facebook page, expressing how devastating they feel following the massive loss.

"We're devastated, and at this time all of our thoughts are with Jason's family. You'll be sorely missed and never forgotten, Jason," the team penned.

Jason Dupasquier' Legacy

The young rider already reached his second season in the Moto3 World Championship. He also made an impressive record in the lightweight class of Grand Prix racing by securing a slot in the top ten lists.

Born on September 7, 2001, Dupasquier is the son of former motorcross rider Philippe Dupasquier. Throughout his stint, he became a multi-Swiss National Champion.

In 2016, he made a successful switch to circuit racing after winning the ADAC NEC Championship Moto3. He then moved to the Junior World Championship in 2017 before his debut in the Red Bull Rookies Cup. His other milestones include his race in the Junior World Championship.

Unfortunately, he had to miss the entire 2018 Rookies Cup due to his broken left femur. Dupasquier later recovered and made a comeback in 2019.

During that time, he became the season eight overall in the top riders.

Before Sunday's Italian Grand Prix, the MotoGP offered a one-minute silence to give tribute to the late player. Fabio Quartararo, this year's winner, stopped at the scene of Dupasquier's accident and pointed to the sky.

"It was tough because when you do the one-minute silence, the emotion is coming really quick and it is difficult to stay focused," Quartararo said, as quoted by The Guardian. "We got the win and that one was for Jason and his family."

