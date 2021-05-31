Coldplay, BTS Collaboration Album Hinted, ARMY Going Wild Looking for Clues

Coldplay went trending one night of May 30, as fans went wild finding a MatchLyric page showing the band has plans for a 2021 album.

Coldplay has just dropped their newest song, "Higher Power." However, this is not all that is coming from the group.

According to Capital FM, Chris Martin and Jonny Buckland might have just confirmed that a new album was coming when "Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp" quizzed the band about a follow-up to their 2019 album "Everyday Life."

Fans Go Wild As A Lyric Page Reveals Coldplay's New Song Featuring BTS

Variety reported that recently on MTV Unplugged, BTS did a beautiful cover of one of Coldplay's most famous songs, "Fix You," and ever since then, it has become a question of the month if the British rock band will collaborate with the global superstars from Korea for a new album.

However, after numerous interviews with both groups, there is no official statement that the two will be collaborating soon.

Regardless, fans have already theorized that BTS is already a part of a project with Coldplay due to tweets circulating the Internet. A MatchLyric page showed that there might be a song called "My Universe" from the two's collaboration.

My Universe by Coldplay ft. BTS 🌌💜✨ my fangirl life is going full circle 🥺😩😭😭 pic.twitter.com/rkBokiUzP4 — 단디 (@byeolseokjin) May 31, 2021

Later on, as more fans speculate on the said collaboration, they can longer see the lyric page for the "Coldplay Feat. BTS" song that some said existed a while back.

Idk, but i think they removed the ColdPlay ft BTS. I can't find it anymore. But jist remember that Genius is not a trustable site so we better wait for the update of BTS and ColdPlay so we can confirm the said collab. pic.twitter.com/B3xIXyv5su — kastamu⁷🇵🇭° (@hobibiland) May 31, 2021

In a recent interview with Sean Valentine, Coldplay's Chris Martin had given hints on the said collaboration, and fans can not keep calm.

When asked if he 'bumped' into South Korea's boyband, Chris Martin acted coy.

As an answer, Coldplay's lead vocalist simply pretended that he could no longer hear Sean and joked about there being a glitch in their connection.

When Is Coldplay's New Album Release Date?

As of the moment, the release date for Coldplay's 2021 album remains unknown. What is known from the recent interviews with the British rock band is that they have already made progress with a collection of new songs they want to share with the whole world.

Martin said, "I think if we'd spent the whole of this time just doing one song, we'd be... we're just saving some announcements."

