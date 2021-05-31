Kristin Cavallari and football star Jay Cutler announced their separation last year after being married for almost years. The ex-couple had three kids together.

It is no secret that both Cavallari and Cutler earn big time in their respected careers but who earns higher and who's wealthier between the estranged couple? Let's find out.

Kristin Cavallari Net Worth 2021: How Much is the "Laguna Beach" Star Worth?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kristin Cavallari (@kristincavallari)

Kristin Elizabeth Cavallari is famously known on reality TV shows such as "Laguna Beach" and "The Hills." According to Celebrity Net Worth, the Colorado-native star has an estimated net worth of $30 million.

Besides appearing on the shows mentioned above, Cavallari had also starred on her reality TV show produced by E! She reportedly earned $90,000 per episode of "The Hills."

Cavallari is not just known for her appearances on mainstream media; she is also an entrepreneur. The reality TV star ventured out in business; in 2017, she managed to establish the jewelry brand named "Uncommon James" in Nashville.

The brand, also known for its home products and children's clothing, had a whopping $20 million in revenue as of 2019.

Jay Cutler Net Worth 2021: Was NFL Quarterback's Assets Affected by Divorce?



Jay Christopher Cutler is a retired NFL quarterback who played for the Chicago Bears and several other teams until 2017. According to Celebrity Net Worth, the athlete is also worth $30 million, but his net worth was worth even more before announcing his divorce from Cavallari, $50 million to be exact.

In 2014, Cutler was the highest-paid quarterback during that season which made him earned $22.5 million. His overall earnings are a total of $120 million throughout his career as an NFL player.

Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler Divorce Update

The estranged couple announced their divorce in April of last year, but it's still far from being finalized because of financial issues.

According to a source, as told by E! News, Jay is seeking half ownership of Cavallari's "Uncommon James" brand. The brand is considered a marital asset in the state of Tennessee because it was established during their marriage.

The source also added that both parties would agree on how the value is determined and its percentage. If the ex-couple does not agree, the court will be the one to decide about it.

In the same report, Kristin's representative, Attorney Rose Palermo, clarified that there is no delay on the divorce. "It's proceeding according to the schedule the court set out." she stated.

