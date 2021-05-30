Kim Kardashian is never saying never when it comes to fixing her marriage to Kanye West.

Despite moving on with her life, the possibility of them getting back together is highly likely, just as long as he "changes" and would really put an effort to work their marriage out, according to a source who told Hollywood Life.

"Kim's door for reconciliation with Kanye was open even after filing for divorce, but as of now they still are barely communicating."

They added, "If he changes and wanted to put in the work with her, she'd probably be open to conversations, but that isn't happening right now."

The source explained how the KUWTK star had already given the rapper several opportunities to work on their marriage, however, Kanye has just blown them off which contributed to them ultimately growing apart.

Kim Kardashian Will Take Kanye Back if 'He Changes'

But despite their divorce, Kim Kardashian is reportedly going to always love her estranged husband and vice versa.

"And they don't just say that, they mean that. But the marriage wasn't working for him."

Filing for divorce is said to be the last straw for the KKW Beauty mogul, however, it seemed like it was the only choice she had.

Now though, Kim is said to be in "much different headspace than she was when she filed."

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, who share four kids North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm, would've celebrated their seventh wedding anniversary last week, but they have separated since the divorce was filed.

The "All of the Lights" rapper has been spending most of his time in Wyoming, while the future lawyer is in Calabasas.

Since their split, Kim and Kanye have not spoken publicly about it with most reports and updates coming from media outlets.

For instance, court documents confirmed that the parents are seeking joint custody of their kids.

Kim Kardashian Post-Divorce Filing

The outlet's insider also explained how the Kardashian-West kids are doing just fine amid their parents' divorce.

According to the source, "Kim has them on a routine and is so hands on and present."

When it comes to Kanye West and his visitation time, "Nobody knows really when they see Kanye because they keep it so private, but they do see their dad often."

Another Hollywood Life source previously said that Kim Kardashian is reportedly "happy" even though her marriage to Kanye West didn't work out.

That's because she reportedly truly loves Kanye West.

The SKIMS creator is reportedly in a good place and is letting the past go and just keeping herself busy with her work and kids.

Though she was devastated that they ended up in a divorce, Kim Kardashian, whose net worth is about $1.2 billion, knows that the divorce happened for the best of all of them.

