Meghan Markle, 3 Other Celebrities Who Find Scientology's 'Silent Birth' Making Sense

After news of Meghan Markle reportedly considering a silent birth on the arrival of the baby girl she'll be sharing with Prince Harry, we are taking a look back at other celebrities who used this method in welcoming their newborn.

The first thing to know is that giving a silent birth is obviously very controversial. Find out why.

What Is A Silent Birth?

The idea of a silent birth or having a quiet delivery came from Scientology founder L. Ron Hubbard.

He believes that everyone attending a birth should be as quiet as possible throughout the labor period to help both mother and child.

This idea was only introduced in the mainstream media back in 2006 when the famous Scientology poster boy Tom Cruise and his then-wife Katie Holmes were expecting their daughter, Suri.

A few days before Katie was due to give birth, Tom Cruise went on "Primetime" to talk to Diane Sawyer. He explained the whole process.

He said, "It's just respecting the mother," he said.

The "Mission Impossible" star added, "The mother makes as much noise. She's going through it. But why have other people make noise? You want that area very calm and to make it very special."

Per Scientology, the unnecessary noises during childbirth, such as doctors and nurses shouting "Push!" may "affect" the child by "causing trauma in their later life."

Despite it sounding weird to many, several celebrities have undergone or thought of doing Scientology's silent birth.

Read on to find out who they are.

Meghan Markle's 'Silent Birth' Plans

According to New Idea, after going through a lot in their own lives, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle wanted to welcome their baby girl to the most peaceful entrance to the world.

Given this, the Scientologists are now reportedly thinking of recruiting the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. They deemed that the couple are being "more open-minded" to it than they realized.

READ ALSO: Meghan Markle Plans To Give Birth The 'Scientology' Way: Silent Birth Explained

Katie Holmes' 'Creepy' and 'Bizarre' Silent Birth



When she was still with Tom Cruise, Katie Holmes was reportedly warned to make as little noise as possible when she let Suri out.

Tom even confirmed that he asked everyone in the birthing room to remain quiet as they welcomed their precious daughter to the world.

Jessica Alba's 'Zen' and Silent Birth Experience

Jessica Alba reportedly had a silent birth, according to her husband, Cash Warren. He previously revealed that the actress "didn't make a sound, and it was amazing."

The experience Jessica felt was said to be "really zen" and that it didn't feel painful but instead felt like she was only meditating and doing yoga.

John Travolta's Wife Kelly Preston Shares Silent Birth Practice

John Travolta's wife, Kelly Preston, also welcomed their son Benjamin through the silent birth practice. However, they cleared up some misconceptions about it being the Church of Scientologists ' custom.

The late actress previously told the "Today" show that it's still customary to yell, moan or cry it all out. However, silent birthing, it's another way of bringing them in "as peaceful and gentle" as possible.

Kelly also believed that silent births contribute to kids' personalities.

READ MORE: Meghan Markle vs. Kate Middleton: Most-Searched Fashionable Duchess Finally Named!

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles