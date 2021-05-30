Meghan Markle Plans To Give Birth The 'Scientology' Way: Silent Birth Explained

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were considering a "Scientology" method of giving birth for the arrival of their baby girl.

A source recently told New Idea that the couple is planning to have their child through silent birth, "Meghan and Harry feel they've been through enough in their own lives and are anxious to start over with their baby girl, and that means giving her the most peaceful entrance possible into the world," the source stated.

"There will be no doctors screaming 'push' at Meghan or anything like that." the source added.

This came after the couple had allegedly experienced psychological trauma while being a part of the royal family to ensure that they, and their children will have a healthier mental head space.

READ NOW: Meghan Markle vs. Kate Middleton: Most-Searched Fashionable Duchess Finally Named!

WHAT IS SILENT BIRTH?

According to The Church of Scientology, reported by The Bump, the words that a newly-birth child hears during its labor may have an impact throughout its life that's why they want to eliminate any noises.

"My understanding is that when the woman is laboring, the intent is that people who are in her immediate environment are not talking, that the environment is one that is quiet... That the patient is as much at peace as possible," Michael P. Nageotte MD of Long Beach Memorial Medical Center and Miller Children's Hospital Long Beach. explains.

In a different report published by The Guardian, L Ron Hubbard, founder of Scientology, explains the importance of silence during birth. Giving birth without any noise can avoid "engrams" which is "the impressions formed in the brain because of "physical pain or painful" experiences."

"Maintain silence in the presence of birth to save both the sanity of the mother and the child. And the maintaining of silence does not mean a volley of sh*ts", Hubbard wrote in his book "Dianetics"

In 2006, devout Scientology member Tom Cruise and his now ex-wife Katie Holmes had allegedly used the silent birth method when their daughter named Suri was born. Cruise had also confirmed in the past that he asked people around the birthing room to remain silent during the delivery.

Meghan Markle is expecting her second child with Prince Harry this summer. Markle had also revealed in the past that she suffered a miscarriage in July 2020.

READ ALSO: A Quiet Place Part II', 'Cruella' Go Head To Head: Who Snagged The Biggest Ticket Sales?

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles