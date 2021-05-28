Meghan Markle vs. Kate Middleton: Most-Searched Fashionable Duchess Finally Named!

While it seems like a lot of people are turning against Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, one thing that remains of interest in fashion in the royal family.

Royal fans are always quick to copy Meghan's look as well as her sister-in-law, Kate Middleton, as they are both known for wearing fashionable pieces with meaningful messages.

However, only one Duchess remains superior to the other.

A study by the fashion brand PrettyLittleThing analyzed how much interest is there in the royals' fashionable outfits.

The brand conducted the study by reviewing search volumes in the UK and the US.

In the past year, there has been an increase in demand as to the looks worn by women in the royal family, particularly, Sophie, Countess of Wessex, the Princess Royal Princess Anne, and Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall.

But there have more than a lot of searches for the Duchess of Sussex and the Duchess of Cambridge.

Despite keeping a low profile over the last year after stepping back as a working senior royal to permanently move with her husband and son to the US, the interest in Meghan Markle's looks didn't stop and only seemed to grow.

According to PrettyLittleThing's data, the number of searches for the former "Suits" actress' style has increased by 100%.

Though she won't be Queen consort anytime soon, Meghan Markle does have the crown to be the "most iconic" royal.

The study revealed that Meghan's outfits had 148,550 searches.

Though Kate Middleton's outfits are still popular, searches for her looks only increased by 84% in the last year. Her outfits had about 145,400 searches.

Meghan Markle vs. Kate Middleton: Whose Outfit Is Easier to Copy?

According to the editor of British Style Society Natasha Henson, Kate Middleton wears stylish items that are accessible to many.

She revealed that the Duchess of Cambridge's "comfortable yet stylish casual attire" fit her role as a "young royal" and a hands-on mom.

Kate shares three kids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, with Prince William, the future King.

"These elements may indicate that although she is a prominent public figure, she still likes to feel relaxed yet fashionable whether she's attending an event or enjoying a family day out."

The fashion expert also acknowledged how Kate likes to re-wear her favorite items on several occasions.

"Kate appears to have understated confidence in her style choices and chooses pieces that represent her position as a positive role model."

